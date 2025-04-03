Syosset Farmer’s Market returns for 2025 season, expands to new location

Customers can buy local, fresh produce at the market starting in May

After a successful first season, the Syosset Farmer’s Market will begin its second season on May 10 with a special Mother’s Day event that includes $300 in giveaway prizes for attendees. The market will be held at the Syosset train station parking lot every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. until Nov. 1.

“The main goal is to bring produce and handmade products to the community,” said Lina Denlea, the market’s owner and manager.

Last year, Denlea started the farmer’s market to bring handmade and homemade goods to the Syosset community. Before starting the market, Denlea was a vendor at many other farmer’s markets in the area. Denlea said many of her customers were from Syosset and expressed interest in a more local market, something she said she was happy to bring to the area.

This year, the market returns with some new additions, including more vendors, parking space and additional outreach, including partnerships with local organizations and nonprofits throughout the season.

Last year, the market was held at 68 Berry Hill Road, which held up to 25 vendors but did not offer parking space to attendees. This year, the train station lot will allow up to 35 vendors and will have parking for patrons.

To kick off the season, Denlea said there will be live music and entertainment on May 10, as well as three $100 giveaways to celebrate Mother’s Day. There will also be a produce-filled gift basket given to one lucky mother as well, she said.

Denlea said the market’s staples, including fruits, vegetables, baked goods, and homemade items, will be available all season long.

“Our market is dedicated, basically, to handmade and homemade products,” she said. She said many of the vendors at the market prioritize healthy ingredients, and many produce stands in the market don’t use pesticides.

Many of last year’s vendors were local businesses, including Plainview’s Side Hustle Artisanal Bread Company and Hicksville’s Pam’s Jamz.

So far, Denlea said the community is excited about the market’s return.

“The community is very, very enthusiastic,” she said. She said she’s received many emails from previous customers about the upcoming season who are happy to see the market’s expansions.

The market will be open every Saturday from May 10 through Nov. 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Syosset train station.

The market hosts different vendors each weekend, so customers are encouraged to look on their social media pages for updates each week. For more information on the market, visit @syossetfarmersmarket on Instagram.