NICE Bus launches service to Jones Beach for Memorial Day weekend

Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) Bus will begin its seasonal service to Jones Beach State Park on Friday, May 23, to coincide with the FourLeaf Air Show over Memorial Day weekend.

The n88X express buses will run non-stop between the Freeport Long Island Rail Road station and Jones Beach, offering hourly departures starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, which is designated as the air show’s practice day. On Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day, service will begin at 8:30 a.m. and operate every 30 minutes throughout the day.

Return trips from Jones Beach to Freeport will run hourly until 8:30 p.m. on Friday and every 30 minutes on Saturday through Monday. Due to heavy traffic and staging related to the air show, buses will only stop at the West Bathhouse over the holiday weekend. Additional buses may be added based on demand, according to NICE.

Full summer service to all three Jones Beach bathhouses will begin Tuesday, May 27 and continue daily through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1.

The one-way fare is $2.90. NICE accepts payment via its GoMobile app, MTA MetroCard or coins. Dollar bills are not accepted. OMNY payment is not supported.

Schedules for the 2025 Jones Beach service are available at www.nicebus.com/Passenger-Information/Jones-Beach.

Jones Beach, a popular destination on Long Island’s south shore, draws large crowds each summer and sees a significant increase in visitors during the Memorial Day weekend, particularly for the annual air show. NICE’s summer service aims to provide a convenient, cost-effective alternative to driving, helping to reduce traffic and parking congestion during peak times.

For real-time updates and service alerts, passengers are encouraged to check NICE Bus’s website or follow the agency on social media.