North Shore Village Theatre launches GoFundMe to raise $100K

A rendering of the exterior of the North Shore Village Theatre, once all phases of renovation are completed.

The North Shore Village Theatre completed phase one of construction to convert the former Charles Hardware Store at 19 Glen St. in Glen Cove into a 150-seat theater and rehearsal space, and has launched a GoFundMe to raise $100,000 for the second phase of construction.

“We’re a nonprofit trying to raise money to bring an amazing, amazing thing to our community,” said Christopher Moll, director and founder of the nonprofit organization.

Moll said the $1.5 million project will be completed in five phases.

Phase two will focus on the building’s electrical work, HVAC, insulation and plumbing.

Phases three and four will focus on the theater’s rehearsal and performance spaces, and phase five will focus on “finishing touches,” he said.

The North Shore Village Theatre, an adult non-profit theater organization, is raising funding for the construction project, but Moll’s children’s theater troupe, Jazz Hands, will also use the performance space. The two troupes will offer a combined 15 shows each year.

Once finished, the theater will house a performance space on its first floor, and the basement will house a large rehearsal space and dressing rooms, Moll said.

Moll said having a dedicated space of its own will allow the two organizations more freedom.

He said he currently rents the Glen Cove Middle School auditorium for performances, but is tied to their schedule for availability.

Having its own rehearsal space will offer the two troupes more security, he said.

“It’s going to give us the freedom to not only do more performances… We’ll be able to do opening night galas and red carpets for them,” he said.

Moll said the troupe will also be able to rehearse on the stage more often, which will allow for more prepared performances and higher-quality set designs.

Moll said the performance space will also be available to the community to rent for events, conferences and other performers.

“This is going to be a kind of all-inclusive space that is going to be open for anybody who wants to use it,” Moll said.

To donate to the theater’s GoFundMe campaign, visit gofundme.com/charity/north-shore-village-theatre-inc.