Heartbreak Hotel Sizzles at The Engeman Theater

With dazzling costumes and sets, impeccable casting and amazing musical performances, Heartbreak Hotel at the Engeman Theater is a performance you don’t want to miss.

This is the year of Elvis Presley. Had he lived, the King of Rock and Roll would have turned 90 on Jan. 8, hard to believe. All the red carpets have rolled out to celebrate this milestone birthday, and at The Engeman in Northport, a spirited Heartbreak Hotel tops them all.

The mystique surrounding Elvis Presley has followed him well past his death on Aug. 16, 1977, at the age of 42. His life has been the subject of numerous biopics, like the 2022 film Elvis.

Now, the Engeman Theater takes audiences on a poignant journey through the life of Elvis in this jukebox musical with book by Sean Cercone and David Abbinanti, based on a concept by Floyd Mutrux. Heartbreak Hotel features over 40 hits plus additional songs from Elvis’ vast catalog, including “That’s All Right,” “All Shook Up,” “Burning Love,” “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” and the title song to name a few.

There are time shifts throughout the show and projections that reflect pivotal dates and places. It all starts for an adolescent Elvis at Sun Records, where producer Sam Phillips was searching for a white gospel singer, saying, “It’s about the soul of America and shaking it so the whole dam thing turns upside down.” He found that in the young man whose style was influenced by gospel, blues, bluegrass and Southern country. This mix of styles was Elvis’ signature sound, and later, he became known as one of the first rockabilly musicians.

He grew up in Tupelo, Mississippi, with supportive parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley, who recognized his talent and on his eleventh birthday they surprised him with his first guitar. From that point on there was no stopping him.

When Elvis plays the live radio show, The Hayride Show, he is introduced to Colonel Tom Parker, the man who would chart the course of his life. Parker managed Presley’s career, making him a top recording artist appearing on the popular shows of the day, including Milton Berle, Steve Allen and Ed Sullivan, where Presley’s controversial gyrations were cut from the waist down.

Presley’s rising star suddenly came to a halt when he was drafted into the army. He met Priscilla during that time. Shortly after that, his mom, the person he was closest to, died at the age of 46, leaving him devastated. There is a touching scene with momma at the end of her life where her last request is, “Sing for your momma.” He does, and the audience chokes up.

Once out of the army, Parker helped Elvis get his career back on course and into films to combat his loss of popularity when The Beatles and Rolling Stones became all the rage. The show goes up to Presley’s 1968 comeback but doesn’t touch his downward spiral in the 70s.

It is interesting to note that Presley’s hit song and title of this show, “Heartbreak Hotel,” was inspired by a newspaper article about the suicide of a lonely man who jumped from a hotel window. Presley, on and off during his life, was desperately lonely.

Paul Stancato directs this show with obvious sensitivity, starting with his first-rate casting choices. That look, that swagger, those hips, the pompadour hair and sideburns are a composite of what we expect of the King of Rock and Roll and what we get in Stancato’s casting of Joe Caskey.

Both Stancato and Caskey are to be applauded for not simply presenting a caricature of Elvis, rather Caskey immerses himself in Elvis, in his presence, in a multi-dimensional personality that goes way beyond outward appearance. Caskey has created an Elvis who laughs, cries, loves, falls, gets back up, and does it all while singing flawlessly and playing the guitar. The audience at The Engeman is riveted right through to the end. Stancato also takes on choreography and creates an evolution of Elvis’ signature gyrations.

We see Caskey’s Elvis starting out as the insecure, inhibited young man who grows and develops his style until he becomes this electrifying figure with those tantalizing swivel hips that cause a frenzy in an entire generation. At the same time, Caskey gives a sensitive portrayal of the man. In a touching scene when he holds his baby daughter and lovingly sings “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” we see how important family is to him. Caskey’s performance is breathtaking and dynamic.

Stancato surrounds Caskey with a stellar cast in the Engeman production. Pamela Bob infuses warmth into Gladys Presley, the emotionally supportive presence in his life. We feel their bond and fear for what is to come when she passes at the early age of 48. Michel Vasquez gives a layered performance as Priscilla. She shows the excitement that comes with expectations for a happy future and the despair that comes with disappointment in their strained marriage.

Spencer Chase injects Young Elvis with wide-eyed enthusiasm for his art yet shows the insecurities of a novice with big dreams. Matthew Schatz as record producer Sam Phillips exudes eagerness and determination when trying to promote this unknown talent that doesn’t fit into a box. William Thomas Evans is properly conniving as the cigar-smoking, heavy-drinking, no-nonsense Colonel Tom Parker, who latches on, ruthlessly exploiting Elvis by pushing him into making silly B-rated movies just to keep his name in the tabloids. Sarah Rose dazzles as red-headed AnnMargaret with her seductive looks and phenomenal dancing.

A unique feature in this show is explained by Stancato. “Each performer on stage is not only an actor but also a live musician, bringing Elvis’s music to life in a raw, immediate, and deeply personal way.” This is an element that Executive Producer Richard Dolce recognizes is exciting to audiences and intends to keep offering in shows.

The Engeman is known for its impeccable attention to every technical aspect, and the Creative Team assembled here does just that. Musical Director Chris Coffey is a creative force playing drums onstage and taking on the roles of DJ Fontana/Ronnie. Scenic Design by Kyle Dixon, Projection Design by Orion Forte, Lighting Design by John Burkland and Sound Design by Laura Shubert all come together to produce brilliant visuals accompanied by crisp sound. Costume Design by Dustin Cross and Wig/Makeup Design by Jeff Knaggs ignites each character with personality. From Elvis’ signature black leather outfit to his bedazzled white jumpsuit, each costume thrills while wig/makeup gives the appropriate flavor of the times.

After an electrifying finale that evokes a standing ovation, there’s a final announcement of “Elvis has left the building,” but all we hope is that Caskey will return to The Engeman for an encore.

Heartbreak Hotel sizzles at The Engeman Theater now through March 2.

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main Street, Northport, engemantheater.com 631-261-2900