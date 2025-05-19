Music teacher wins Applebee’s ‘Above and Bee-yond’ award

Applebee’s restaurants owned by Doherty Enterprises have announced the winners of their annual “Above and ‘Bee’yond Teacher Essay Contest,” awarding four standout educators across Nassau and Suffolk counties. Among the honorees is Cold Spring Harbor School District’s West Side School (in Syosset) music teacher Laurette Roddin, who was nominated by one of her sixth-grade students, Josephine Pologruto.

The contest, held each spring, invites students to submit essays about a teacher who has gone above and beyond in their lives. This year’s winners each receive a $500 check to enhance their classroom and a celebratory end-of-year class party hosted at a local Doherty-owned Applebee’s.

Roddin, who is in her second year at West Side School and fourth year of teaching overall, said she had no idea she was even nominated.

“My sixth-grade student, Josephine Pologruto, heard about the contest and I had no idea that she was nominating me or anything like that,” Roddin said. “I found out about a week and a half ago via email that her essay was selected and I was so honored that she nominated me.”

The surprise didn’t end with the announcement. West Side School held a special assembly where Pologruto read her winning essay aloud to classmates, faculty and school officials.

“There was a ceremony yesterday morning at West Side School. It was a surprise to me as well,” Roddin said. “Josephine came up and read the essay. The principal introduced her and the contest and the superintendent was there too. They presented me with balloons, flowers and a beautifully framed copy of the essay for my classroom.”

Roddin emphasized the importance of being recognized in a profession where educators often work behind the scenes to support, inspire and nurture young minds.

“It was very nice to be recognized for the work that teachers put in—not just myself, but all teachers,” she said. “Students look up to us. We are an inspiration to them and especially through music, I have such a wonderful opportunity to connect with students and help them find their voice.”

As a band teacher, Roddin sees her students in both full ensemble settings and smaller group lessons, allowing her to form deeper connections and support their growth as musicians and individuals.

“For them to connect through their instrument and then with an ensemble is so powerful,” she added. “We work on perfecting new techniques, learning repertoire and preparing for concerts. It’s rewarding to see their progress and confidence grow.”

In total, four teachers across Long Island were selected as winners. Alongside Roddin in Nassau County was Rachel Pulewitz of Island Trees. In Suffolk County, Christina Delaney of South Bay Elementary and Maira Portal of Longwood High School were named honorees.

The $500 classroom grant and Applebee’s-hosted party are meant not only to reward teachers but to bring additional joy and enrichment to their students as the school year comes to a close.

For Roddin, the recognition means more than the award itself.

“This experience reminded me that the work we do as teachers truly matters,” she said. “It’s moments like this that remind you why you do it.”

Pologruto’s essay and a framed print now hang proudly in Roddin’s classroom—a daily reminder of the impact one teacher can have.

“I’ll cherish it forever,” Roddin said.