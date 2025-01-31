Applebee’s in Farmingdale serves a check for $220K for Toys for Tots

By Isabella Gallo

A local Applebee’s franchise owner celebrated raising nearly $220,000 this holiday season for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program with a check presentation event at Farmingdale’s Applebee’s on Monday.

Eight Applebee’s employees and representatives from Doherty Enterprises Incorporated, a leading franchisee for Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar in Long Island, New York City, and New Jersey, gathered to present the check and celebrate the fundraising.

A representative from Toys for Tots was supposed to be present to receive the $218,748.91 check; however, they did not attend the event.

So, after about an hour of waiting, Applebee’s employees took a photo of themselves with the check. Doherty Enterprises said it will send Toys for Tots the check in the mail.

Since 1948, Toys for Tots has been providing gifts for millions of children in need nationwide during the holiday season.

Fifty-six Doherty Enterprise owned Applebee’s locations in Long Island and New Jersey were involved in fundraising this fall and winter.

The Farmingdale Applebee’s was selected to present the check, as it was the highest fundraising location, bringing in $17,471.50 for Toys for Tots between Nov. 1 and Jan. 5. Last year, the restaurant raised $5,836.75.

Ryan McDermott, the general manager for Farmingdale’s Applebee’s, attributed the location’s larger fundraising total to the investment, passion, and friendly competition between the staff.

“They got so many of their regulars involved. They had people coming in just to ask how much we donated,” he said. He credited Kristen Zaccheo, the restaurant’s senior manager, with driving a lot of the fundraising.

Zaccheo, who started working at the restaurant in a serving position 13 years ago, said she created fundraising competitions between the staff to boost morale and motivation, with a prize for the four employees who raised the most money.

“Now, being in a manager position, it was my goal to make sure that we were really doing a lot,” she said. “I’m very impressed with my store. They really believed in this cause.”

Farmingdale managers said they raised money through a raffle, a breakfast with Santa event, and soliciting donations from guests who dined in or carried out food.

Guests could donate $1, $5, $10, or more by purchasing a gift pack when they paid for their meal, though some community members would walk in just to donate without dining, managers said. The restaurant collected physical toys as well as monetary donations.

Doherty Enterprises has been fundraising for Toys for Tots across Applebee’s locations for 26 years. This year, they had aimed to raise $250,000.

“It gets tougher and tougher every year, but our guests and our staff do a great job of still raising money,” Brian McDonnell, director of operations for Doherty Enterprises said.

“I’m just proud of my team,” McDonnell said. “It’s a great cause.”