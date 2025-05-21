Floral Park votes down July 4 event, supports boy scout project

While Floral Park won’t be seeing a July 4 event from the Stewart Manor Fire Department, the village will be seeing a renovation to its Centennial Gardens from a local Boy Scout.

Due to what Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald called a liability issue, the entire board voted against providing the Stewart Manor Fire Department with a permit to close Covert Avenue from the railroad tracks to Tulip Avenue and additional closures at the end of Cisney, Beverly, Marshall, Cunningham and Clayton Avenues on July 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fitzgerald said the department wanted to use a lot of water balloons during the event, which the village thought would present a liability issue. This would’ve been the first year the event was held in the village..

The board took another unanimous permitting vote Tuesday night, this time in the applicant’s favor.

They voted to allow 17-year-old Boy Scout Miles Lucatoro to use the Carlton Street Parking Field to host a fundraising car wash on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to support his renovation project in Centennial Gardens. The board also granted him a rain date of June 7.

Lucatoro, who came to the meeting to personally ask the board for permission to hold the fundraising car wash, said the project works to replace and improve water-damaged portions of a bridge in the garden.

Lucatoro has been working on it for months and hopes to complete it by June. He said he needs the funds from this car wash to push it through its final stages.

“Finally, I’m at the home stretch of being able to finish this project. But one more stop on the way is fundraising for me,” Lucatoro said. “I’m looking to really finish this project and make it look perfect, especially before summer starts.”

“I figured a car wash would be a perfect way to seal it and show leadership in my troop,” he added.

Board members said they were happy to support Lucatoro’s efforts and wished him the best of luck.

The project is part of his bid to become an Eagle Scout.