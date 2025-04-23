Williston Park board approves budget, new restaurant permit

Williston Park trustees approved a $7.4 million budget alongside permits for the village’s only Greek restaurant, a resident’s backyard pool and a renewed agreement with Verizon at the board’s meeting on Monday, April 21.

The budget total represents a $225,444 increase, or 3.15%, from last year and will be partially funded by a 1.85% tax levy increase, Village Clerk Kristi Romano said.

Romano said the budget remained unchanged from the board’s April 8 presentation to the public.

“The [tax] increase was reasonable,” Williston Park Mayor Paul Ehrbar said. “Any increase is not always appreciated, but to be at 1.85%, compared to what’s going around, is, I think, pretty good.”

The board also held three public hearings on an agreement and permit applications. All were approved.

Phili Hospitality LLC received approval to open what will be the village’s only Greek restaurant at 75 Hillside Ave. To do so, Phili Hospitality had to apply for a special exception under the village’s zoning code, a process that most food-serving establishments must undergo.

“I’m excited to see someone fill that spot,” Ehrbar said. “It’s been empty for a number of years now.”

“The owners seem very positive and have some great ideas for the community,” the mayor added, saying he thought it could bring people in from outside the village who may be interested in trying it, which would benefit all of the village’s current businesses as well.

Approval was also granted to a village resident who sought permission to install an in-ground pool in his backyard. Ehrbar said all additions of this nature require a permit.

The village also renewed its cable television franchise agreement with Verizon New York Inc.

Ehrbar said the village has held the agreement with Verizon, which simply allows it to serve residents in the village, for decades.

Apart from the public hearings, the board encouraged residents to attend the village’s Little Make a Difference Day at 9 a.m. on May 10. Attendees will be provided with gloves and trash bags to help clean up and beautify Williston Park as the spring season starts.

The event will kick off in the village hall parking lot at 494 Willis Ave. All mothers who attend will receive a rose.