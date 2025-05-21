Hicksville budget clears 60% hurdle

The Hicksville School District received the supermajority vote it needed as community members across the county voted on their district’s budgets

The Hicksville 2025- 2026 budget cleared a 60% supermajority to join nine surrounding school districts to win approval.

HICKSVILLE

Hicksville’s $180.8 million budget received 65% of the votes in favor, passing the 60% threshold needed for approval. The total votes were 1,451 in favor and 771 against.

After piercing the cap and using $2.64 million from its reserve for debt service, the district required a supermajority approval.

The district decided to do this because it faced a $1.7 million deficit and wanted to keep many of its programs.

The 2025-26 budget is $7.6 million more, or a 4.38% increase from the district’s $173.2 million 2024-2025 budget.

According to calculations by Schneps Media LI, the district is expected to spend around $32,839 per student in the upcoming school year.

A proposition allowing the district to put $1.27 million into a capital reserve for technology was approved with 70% of the vote.

Trustee Linda Imbriale defeated newcomer Faisal Mirza 1,233 to 681 to keep her seat. Board President Annette Beiner ran unopposed and received 1,682 votes.

PLAINEDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Plainedge School District Trustee Jennifer Maggio was narrowly defeated by newcomer Ken Auer, 358 to 356, in one of two contested board races as the 2025-2026 budget was easily approved.

Trustee Kathleen Versace easily defeated newcomer Farijana Khan 966 to 256.

Newcomer Michael Ponticello, running unopposed, won the seat previously held by Raymond Paris, who decided not to run again. He received 1,060 votes.

The Plainview-Old Bethpage School District’s $107.9 million was approved with 72% of the vote. In total, 1,040 voted in favor and 395 against.

The budget is $3.9 million, or 3.76%, more than the district’s $104.1 million 2024-2025 budget f and includes a 1.75% tax levy increase

According to calculations by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $36,599 per student.

The district will also have two propositions on the ballot in addition to the budget, which both passed.

The first proposition received 74% of the vote and allows the district to take $1.7 million from the 2018 capital reserve for safety and security for district-wide upgrades including public address systems, clocks, digital messaging displays with clocks, speakers, public address systems (with paging), two-way intercom and strobes for emergency notifications to be installedin classrooms, offices, hallways and large meeting spaces, the installation of outdoor paging systems with exterior strobes for emergency visual alerts and door ajar functionality with notifications.

The second proposition received 72% of the vote, and it allows the district to use $2.58 million from a 2019 capital reserve fund for district-wide upgrades and renovations for some playgrounds, locker rooms, bathrooms and more.

PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE

The Plainview-Old Bethpage School District’s $197.4 million budget for 2025-26 was approved with 69% of the vote. There were 2,066 in favor and 947 against.

The budget has a $7.3 million or 3.86% increase from the district’s $190.1 million budget for the 24-25 school year and includes a 2.75% tax levy increase

According to calculations by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $35,082 per student.

The second proposition on the ballot received 76% approval and allows the district to use $3.5 million of existing capital to complete specific capital improvement projects, such as a two-classroom addition with bathrooms at Judy Jacobs Parkway Elementary, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School pool infrastructure upgrades and additional district-wide health and safety infrastructure repairs. This proposition has no additional cost for taxpayers.

Trustees Seth Greenberg, Tara Rock, and Jared Goerke, running unopposed, won with 2,125, 2,059, and 1,935 votes, respectively. There were also 133 write-in votes counted.

WANTAGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Wantagh School District Trustees Laura Reich and Jennifer Perfetti narrowly defeated newcomer Brian Lapp in a three-person board race, receiving 1,206 and 1,186 votes, respectively. Lapp received 1,055 votes.

The district’s $94.7 million 2025-2026 budget was approved with 71% of the vote. The total votes were 1,570 in favor and 641 against

The budget has a $2.98 million or 3.24% increase from the district’s $91.8 million budget for the 24-25 school year and includes a 2.89% tax levy increase

According to calculations made by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $33,234 per student.

A proposition on the ballot also passed, receiving 76% of the vote. It allows the district to spend $2.1 million from existing capital reserve funds for building upgrades, which have no additional impact on the tax levy.

The projects include ceiling and roof upgrades, improvements to the district’s security cameras and network and auditorium lighting replacements at Wantagh High School.

BETHPAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Bethpage School District’s $107.1 million 2025-2026 budget was approved with 83% of the vote. There were 553 in favor and 117 against.

The budget includes a 1.99% tax levy increase, which is below the district’s 3.82% tax cap, and marks a $2.5 million or 2.41% increase from the current academic year.

According to calculations made by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $ $34,947 per pupil.

A proposition allowing the district to extend the expiration date of its capital reserve fund from 20 years to 30 years, bringing its ultimate amount from $30 million to $45 million, was approved with X% of the vote.

Two incumbents and one newcomer were elected to the district’s board of education, which had three open seats.

Trustees John Lonardo and Christina Scelta received 463 and 519 votes, respectively, and newcomer Chris Morgan received 475 votes.

FARMINGDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Farmingdale School District’s $206 million budget was approved with 58% of the vote. There were 2,047 in favor and 1,595 against.

The budget includes a 2.28% tax levy increase, which is below the district’s tax cap. It is $6 million, or 3%, more than this year’s $200 million budget.

According to calculations made by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $38,663 per pupil.

Newcomer George Andriopoulos and Trustee Suzanne D’Amico, running unopposed, were both won their elections.

Andriopoulos will replace Michael Goldberg, who did not seek reelection.

D’Amico will remain on the board for a fourth term.

ISLAND TREES

The Island Trees District’s $83.6 million 2025-2026 budget was approved with 77% of the vote. The total votes were 382 for and 115 against.

The 2025-26 budget represents a 4.59% rise from the district’s $80 million budget for the 24-25 school year, and has a 2.17% tax levy increase.

According to calculations by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $35,243 per student.

Trustees Vinny Papandrea and Larry Ortolani ran unopposed, receiving 333 and 348 votes respectively

LEVITTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Levittown School District’s $274.1 million budget was approved with 59% of the vote. The total votes were 1,215 for and 851 against.

The budget is $12.5 million or a 4.80% increase from the $261.6 million 24-25 budget and has a 2.94% tax levy increase, which is under the district’s allowable tax cap.

According to calculations by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $37,058 per pupil.

Levittown voters also approved all three propositions on the ballot.

A proposition that allows the district to add $22 million to the capital fund was approved with 72% of the vote. Of this funding, $18 million will come from capital reserves and $4 million from the district’s appropriated fund balance.

Another proposition authorizing the district to sell Seaman’s Neck School to Nassau BOCES was approved with 79% of the vote. The district will retain the fields, and funds from the sale will go into a tax stabilization fund.

A third proposition to establish a “Child Safety Zone” was approved with x% of the vote, which will provide additional transportation for some students.

The “Child Safety Zone” is a designated area within a district where children who reside at a lesser distance from school than the minimum eligibility distance may be provided transportation on the basis that their most direct walking route to school will cross a hazardous zone.

Trustees Peggy Marenghi and Christina Lang, running unopposed, received 1,253 and 1,326 votes, respectively

MASSAPEQUA

The Massapequa School District’s $243.2 million budget was approved with 69% of the vote. The total votes were 1,498 for and 679 against.

The budget is $7.5 million more, or 3.2%, than the district’s $235.7 million 2024-2025 budget and includes a 2.90% tax levy increase.

According to calculations by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $37,637 per pupil.

A proposition authorizes the district to spend $4 million from an existing capital reserve fund on several districtwide projects, also passed with 71% in favor.

The proposition included projects such as adding Berner Middle School softball field lights, upgrading HVAC systems in large public assembly spaces and the district office, replacing auxiliary gym windows at McKenna Elementary School, and upgrading audiovisual systems in the auditoriums.

The upgrades would be made to classrooms, art rooms, and science rooms throughout the district.

Trustee Christopher Brooks, running unopposed, received 1,692 votes.

SEAFORD

The Seaford School District’s $85.1 million 2025-206 budget was approved with 71% of the vote. The total votes were 770 in favor and 319 against.

The budget has a $1.61 million or 1.93% increase from the district’s $83.5 million budget for the 24-25 school year and includes a 2.49% tax levy increase

According to calculations by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $38,661 per pupil.

Seaford voters also approved two propositions that were on the ballot and that will have no impact on taxpayers.

The first proposition received 77% of the vote and authorizes the spending of up to $1 million from the district’s 2018 Capital Reserve Fund. This money will go towards the installation of a door ajar system at the district’s middle and high schools, upgrades and additions for security cameras and a new elevator or major refurbishments to the current elevator at the high school.

The second proposition received 77% of the vote and authorizes the spending of up to $6.5 million from the 2024 Capital Reserve Fund on roof repairs at three schools and multiple infrastructure upgrades at the high school.

Trustees Lisa Herbert and Heather Umhafer, running unopposed, got 705 votes and 689 votes, respectively.