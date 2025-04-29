Seaford Cinema closes after 25 years

The Seaford Cinema has closed after 25 years of showings

The Seaford Cinemas is closing its doors after 25 years of service. The theater is not the first in the area to shut its doors.

The cinema announced on its website that it would be turning off the lights as of Monday, April 28.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has come to enjoy movies at our theater over the last few years,” the cinema’s website said. “It has been an honor serving the community.”

The cinema originally opened at 3951 Merrick Road in May 2000 as a six-screen theater. Five years later it added two auditoriums for movie-goers.

The theater had closed for a short period during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cinema provided patrons with daily deals that many other theaters could not. The theater charged $5 for matinee showings before 2 p.m. One adult ticket after 2 p.m. would cost just $10 with discounted rates for seniors and children.

The surrounding area has also seen recent theater closures.

The Showcase Cinema de Lux Broadway in Hicksville closed in January. The Sunrise Multiplex Cinemas in Massapequa had been open for decades before closing in 2015.

The Sefaord Chamber of Commerce President Margarette Grub called the closing unfortunate.

“It’s so sad to see this go,” she said. “Movie theaters are not doing as well as we would have hoped.”

The next-closest theater to Seaford is the Bellmore Playhouse on Bedford Avenue.