Floral Park Street Fair Returns June 6 With Food, Music and Fun

The beloved Floral Park Street Fair returns to Tulip Avenue on Friday, June 6, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., offering residents and visitors an evening of live entertainment, local vendors and family fun.

Organized by the Floral Park Chamber of Commerce, the annual event has become a cornerstone of the community since it first launched in 1999. Initially coinciding with the Belmont Stakes, the fair has evolved into a summer kickoff tradition—one that continues to thrive even as the iconic horse race temporarily relocates to Saratoga for track renovations.

“This event started more than 25 years ago, tied to the Belmont Stakes and it’s just grown year after year,” said Don Licata, a chamber board member who has helped organize the fair for several years. “Even though the race isn’t in town this year, we’re still expecting great attendance. This is a community event at heart.”

This year marks a return to a Friday night format, a change welcomed by many who remember the fair’s earlier years before it shifted to Sunday dates. With Tulip Avenue closed off for foot traffic, dozens of local businesses—especially Floral Park’s vibrant restaurant scene—will set up booths, offer samples and promote their services.

“As far as what you see most on the street, it’s the restaurants,” Licata said. “Tulip is known for its food. It gives the event that county fair feel—you get to try all kinds of dishes, see your neighbors and support small businesses all at once.”

Highlights of the event will include live music, face painting, raffles and community dance performances, making it a true all-ages experience. The main stage, located near the Long Island Rail Road station, will feature a headline act (to be announced), while a second, smaller stage near The Paddock (formerly McCarthy’s at 152 Tulip Avenue) will host acoustic sets or local duets.

Licata emphasized that while some aspects of the fair stay consistent—like food vendors and music—there’s always something new to discover.

“What’s new each year comes from the businesses themselves,” he said. “You might see a new shop on the avenue putting together a raffle basket or a new group performing. It’s always familiar, but there’s always something fresh.”

Nassau County’s sports teams also lend support, with past raffles including Islanders merchandise, giveaways and family-friendly activities. The chamber uses the event not just as a community gathering, but also as a fundraiser. Proceeds from sponsorships and raffles help support local causes, such as holiday events and beautification projects.

“With whatever money we make—whether it’s from vendors, raffles or sponsors—we put it right back into the community,” said Licata. “That’s how we fund things like the Christmas tree lighting or donations to local charities.”

Major sponsors this year include the New York Racing Association, which, despite relocating the Belmont Stakes to Saratoga, remains the fair’s largest backer.

“We still have a great relationship with NYRA,” Licata added. “They’ve stayed with us every year. When the race comes back, the event will just feel that much bigger. But even now, the community is behind it.”

The fair is also a time to highlight the work of the chamber itself—a group of local business leaders who volunteer year-round to support area merchants and foster civic pride.

“A lot of people don’t realize this is a chamber-run event,” said Licata. “It’s a great way to showcase what we do. And hopefully, it encourages more people to get involved.”

From its small-town charm to its big-time turnout, the Floral Park Street Fair continues to unite neighbors, celebrate local businesses and mark the unofficial start of summer.

For more information or to inquire about vendor space, visit the Floral Park Chamber of Commerce (www.floralparkchamber.org) website or follow them on social media.