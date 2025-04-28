Street fairs bring summer nostalgia to Long Island

From Bethpage to Westbury to Floral Park, street fairs and festivals bring a wave of nostalgia and neighborhood pride to Long Island each summer. Whether it’s sampling sausage at the Bethpage Street Fair (May 18), catching live music in Westbury (May 31) or strolling Tulip Avenue during the Floral Park Street Fair (June 6), these events blend small-town charm with big energy. With petting zoos, local food and familiar faces, Long Island’s street fairs are summer at its best.

Bethpage Street Fair

The Bethpage Street Fair will return May 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., lining Broadway from Powell Avenue southward with live music, local vendors and new attractions designed to draw families and community members out into the spring sunshine.

Now in its 12th year, the fair will feature staples like the beloved sausage truck run by local favorite Donna, “who’s always there for us,” said Joanne Foley of the Bethpage Kiwanis Club, which organizes the event.

This year brings some firsts, including a petting zoo and a partnership with the Nassau County SPCA, which will showcase adoptable dogs outside Village Tattoo. The shop is also offering themed “flash” tattoos and donating 50 percent of the proceeds to the SPCA.

Foley added, “We’re looking to get people out and about in the spring and have a good time and, you know, talk to people you haven’t seen because you were holed up all winter.”

The fair is free to attend and will be held rain or shine, with ample parking on Powell and Stewart Avenues.

Westbury Street Fair

The Westbury Street Fair is set to take over Post Avenue on Saturday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a vibrant mix of local vendors, family-friendly entertainment and small-town charm just steps from the Long Island Rail Road station.

Organized by the Westbury Business Improvement District, the event is now in its 20th year and continues to grow in scope and popularity. This spring’s fair will debut a petting zoo and pony rides, a first for the event.

“We never had them before, so I was happy to have them come,” said Vanessa Esposito, executive director of the Westbury BID.

The fair stretches from the train station to the Space Theater, making it easily accessible by public transit. In recent years, attendance has expanded beyond just local residents.

“We’re definitely seeing more outsiders coming through,” Esposito said. “Social media has helped us reach new audiences.”

Visitors can expect a diverse selection of food, goods and entertainment from primarily small, independent businesses.

Floral Park Street Fair

The annual Floral Park Street Fair will return to Tulip Avenue on Friday, June 6, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., offering a vibrant evening of live music, food and community celebration that coincides with the weekend of the Belmont Stakes.

First launched in 1999 to complement the storied horse race, the fair has grown into a beloved local tradition, drawing crowds from across Nassau County. While the Belmont Stakes are temporarily being held in Saratoga due to renovations at Belmont Park, organizers say the fair’s popularity remains strong.

“We still had great attendance last year and expect even more this year with the celebration returning to Friday night, as it had been in the past,” said Don Licata, Floral Park Chamber of Commerce director and the regional manager of FurniturePro. “NYRA [New York Racing Association] is still our biggest sponsor.”

Stretching along Tulip Avenue, the fair features food from local restaurants, artisan vendors, giveaways, face painting, dance performances and music near the LIRR station. “It’s like a little county fair right in the neighborhood,” Licata said. “You see your neighbors, meet new people and it’s just a great night out.”

Here is a list of street fairs, carnivals and festivals happening in Nassau County through July:

May 2025

Seaford Spring Fling

Saturday, May 3

Seaford Train Station on Sunrise Highway

Saturday, May 3 Seaford Train Station on Sunrise Highway Wantagh Spring Fest

Saturday, May 17

Wantagh Train Station, between Beech Street and Oakland Avenue

Saturday, May 17 Wantagh Train Station, between Beech Street and Oakland Avenue Westbury Carnival

Wednesday, May 14, through Sunday, May 18

Samanea New York Mall

Wednesday, May 14, through Sunday, May 18 Samanea New York Mall Bethpage Street Fair

Sunday, May 18

Broadway, Bethpage

Sunday, May 18 Broadway, Bethpage Levittown Carnival

Thursday, May 22, through Monday, May 26

Behind P.C. Richard & Son at 2999 Hempstead Turnpike

Thursday, May 22, through Monday, May 26 Behind P.C. Richard & Son at 2999 Hempstead Turnpike Merrick Carnival

Thursday, May 22, through Monday, May 26

Merrick LIRR Station at 2099 Sunrise Highway

Thursday, May 22, through Monday, May 26 Merrick LIRR Station at 2099 Sunrise Highway Herricks Community Fund Carnival

Thursday, May 29, through Sunday, June 1

Herricks Community Center at 999 Herricks Rd.

Thursday, May 29, through Sunday, June 1 Herricks Community Center at 999 Herricks Rd. Westbury Street Fair

Saturday, May 31

Post Avenue, Westbury

June 2025

Farmingdale Street Fair and Medieval History Day

Saturday, June 1

Village Green, Farmingdale

Saturday, June 1 Village Green, Farmingdale Great Neck Street Fair

Sunday, June 8

Middle Neck Road, Great Neck

Sunday, June 8 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Hicksville Carnival

Thursday, June 12, through Sunday, June 22

Broadway Commons at 358 N. Broadway

Thursday, June 12, through Sunday, June 22 Broadway Commons at 358 N. Broadway Empire State Fair

Friday, June 27, through Thursday, July 13

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

July 2025

Lynbrook Carnival

Thursday, July 3, through Sunday, July 6

Greis Park at 55 Wilbur Street

Have a festival or special community event coming up that is not listed here? Let us know by visiting www.events.longislandpress.com/add-your-event to add it to the community calendar.