Street fairs bring summer nostalgia to Long Island

By Posted on
street fairs
Bethpage Street Fair 2024
Bethpage Kiwanis

From Bethpage to Westbury to Floral Park, street fairs and festivals bring a wave of nostalgia and neighborhood pride to Long Island each summer. Whether it’s sampling sausage at the Bethpage Street Fair (May 18), catching live music in Westbury (May 31) or strolling Tulip Avenue during the Floral Park Street Fair (June 6), these events blend small-town charm with big energy. With petting zoos, local food and familiar faces, Long Island’s street fairs are summer at its best.

Bethpage Street Fair

The Bethpage Street Fair will return May 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., lining Broadway from Powell Avenue southward with live music, local vendors and new attractions designed to draw families and community members out into the spring sunshine.

Now in its 12th year, the fair will feature staples like the beloved sausage truck run by local favorite Donna, “who’s always there for us,” said Joanne Foley of the Bethpage Kiwanis Club, which organizes the event.

This year brings some firsts, including a petting zoo and a partnership with the Nassau County SPCA, which will showcase adoptable dogs outside Village Tattoo. The shop is also offering themed “flash” tattoos and donating 50 percent of the proceeds to the SPCA.

Foley added, “We’re looking to get people out and about in the spring and have a good time and, you know, talk to people you haven’t seen because you were holed up all winter.”

The fair is free to attend and will be held rain or shine, with ample parking on Powell and Stewart Avenues.

Westbury Street Fair 

The Westbury Street Fair is set to take over Post Avenue on Saturday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a vibrant mix of local vendors, family-friendly entertainment and small-town charm just steps from the Long Island Rail Road station.

Organized by the Westbury Business Improvement District, the event is now in its 20th year and continues to grow in scope and popularity. This spring’s fair will debut a petting zoo and pony rides, a first for the event.

“We never had them before, so I was happy to have them come,” said Vanessa Esposito, executive director of the Westbury BID.

street fairs
Westbury Street Fair 2024Westbury BID

The fair stretches from the train station to the Space Theater, making it easily accessible by public transit. In recent years, attendance has expanded beyond just local residents.

“We’re definitely seeing more outsiders coming through,” Esposito said. “Social media has helped us reach new audiences.”

Visitors can expect a diverse selection of food, goods and entertainment from primarily small, independent businesses.

Floral Park Street Fair 

The annual Floral Park Street Fair will return to Tulip Avenue on Friday, June 6, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., offering a vibrant evening of live music, food and community celebration that coincides with the weekend of the Belmont Stakes.

First launched in 1999 to complement the storied horse race, the fair has grown into a beloved local tradition, drawing crowds from across Nassau County. While the Belmont Stakes are temporarily being held in Saratoga due to renovations at Belmont Park, organizers say the fair’s popularity remains strong.

street fairs
Floral Park Street Fair 2024Floral Park Chamber of Commerce

“We still had great attendance last year and expect even more this year with the celebration returning to Friday night, as it had been in the past,” said Don Licata, Floral Park Chamber of Commerce director and the regional manager of FurniturePro. “NYRA [New York Racing Association] is still our biggest sponsor.”

Stretching along Tulip Avenue, the fair features food from local restaurants, artisan vendors, giveaways, face painting, dance performances and music near the LIRR station. “It’s like a little county fair right in the neighborhood,” Licata said. “You see your neighbors, meet new people and it’s just a great night out.”

Here is a list of street fairs, carnivals and festivals happening in Nassau County through July:

May 2025

  • Seaford Spring Fling
    Saturday, May 3
    Seaford Train Station on Sunrise Highway
  • Wantagh Spring Fest
    Saturday, May 17
    Wantagh Train Station, between Beech Street and Oakland Avenue
  • Westbury Carnival
    Wednesday, May 14, through Sunday, May 18
    Samanea New York Mall
  • Bethpage Street Fair
    Sunday, May 18
    Broadway, Bethpage
  • Levittown Carnival
    Thursday, May 22, through Monday, May 26
    Behind P.C. Richard & Son at 2999 Hempstead Turnpike
  • Merrick Carnival
    Thursday, May 22, through Monday, May 26
    Merrick LIRR Station at 2099 Sunrise Highway
  • Herricks Community Fund Carnival
    Thursday, May 29, through Sunday, June 1
    Herricks Community Center at 999 Herricks Rd.
  • Westbury Street Fair
    Saturday, May 31
    Post Avenue, Westbury

June 2025

  • Farmingdale Street Fair and Medieval History Day
    Saturday, June 1
    Village Green, Farmingdale
  • Great Neck Street Fair
    Sunday, June 8
    Middle Neck Road, Great Neck
  • Hicksville Carnival
    Thursday, June 12, through Sunday, June 22
    Broadway Commons at 358 N. Broadway
  • Empire State Fair
    Friday, June 27, through Thursday, July 13
    Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

July 2025

  • Lynbrook Carnival
    Thursday, July 3, through Sunday, July 6
    Greis Park at 55 Wilbur Street

Have a festival or special community event coming up that is not listed here? Let us know by visiting www.events.longislandpress.com/add-your-event to add it to the community calendar.

