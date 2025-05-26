Going Places: Smart Tips to Save Money, Beat the Lines at Summer Attractions

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

Families are gearing up for trips to attractions from world-famous theme parks to local treasures. With shifts in consumer confidence, economic factors, and the general climate for travel, here are tips for saving and getting the most for your time and money and discovering memorable experiences.

“Summer is the perfect time for families to explore a variety of attractions, from world-class theme parks to hidden gems. Plan ahead, take advantage of special promotions, and consider weekday visits for a more relaxed experience,” advises Jakob Wahl, CEO of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA). “Whether you’re seeking thrills, interactive museums, or refreshing water parks, there’s something for everyone this season.”

The outlook for attractions in 2025 is strong, headlined by the much-anticipated opening of Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando and many other investments in attractions and parks around the country. While large-scale themed entertainment and immersive experiences continue to captivate audiences, there is also growing demand for more budget-friendly options. Family entertainment centers, science centers, aquariums, and museums are becoming increasingly popular as affordable alternatives for family summer fun. Additionally, we’re seeing a surge in interest for interactive attractions, seasonal events, and family-friendly entertainment, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy, he says.

Memberships in regional and local attractions like the VIA Aquarium in Schenectady are seeing a surge in interest © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Among the trends is a strong interest in smaller, regional attractions. “With shifts in consumer confidence and economic factors, many families are looking for experiences closer to home that offer great value and immersive entertainment. Attractions such as family entertainment centers, aquariums, and science museums are capitalizing on this trend by introducing special pricing, seasonal events, and interactive exhibits that appeal to a broad audience. This growing focus on affordability and accessibility is helping drive attendance and engagement across the industry.”

Here are more of Wahl’s tips and recommendations:

Money-Saving Tips: Planning ahead is the best way to save money. Booking tickets online, taking advantage of bundled packages, and visiting during off-peak seasons can lead to significant savings. Many parks also offer discounted evening tickets or multi-day passes that provide better value. Guests should also explore dining plans and bring their own essentials, like water bottles and rain ponchos, to avoid extra expenses. Loyalty programs and annual passes can be a great investment for those who visit frequently.

[Here’s another tip: many local and regional attractions offer annual membership passes that pay for themselves with just two visits, and in some cases include free or discounted admission to other partner attractions. For example: The annual family membership to the Museum of Science and Technology (MiSci) in Schenectady, NY includes six guest passes plus free or reduced admission to 300 museums and science centers nationwide through the ASTC Passport Program and the Empire State Museums Reciprocal Program. An annual membership to the New York’s Wilderness Conservation Society provides admission (and many other benefits) to the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, and New York Aquarium (wcs.org). Also some attractions let you return the next day on the same ticket, offer multi-day tickets or tickets that provide admission to multiple area attractions. Also consider the various multi-day city-passes that bundle attractions.]

The New York Historical is part of The Empire State Museums Reciprocal Program which brings together museums, art galleries, historic sites, and other great institutions from across New York State to share the benefits of membership. When you join one, your benefits extend to all. The New York Historical highlights the intersection of politics, art, and culture that shaped America’s Red Scare in Blacklisted: An American Story, on view June 13-October 19, 2025 (credit: Civil Rights Congress, America’s “Thought Police”: Record of the Un-American Activities Committee, 1947. Courtesy of the Unger Family)

Best Times to Visit: The best way to avoid crowds, enhance your experience and save money is to plan visits during off-peak times. Weekdays, especially Tuesdays through Thursdays, tend to be less busy than weekends. For seasonal attractions, early spring and late fall often offer fewer crowds and more pleasant weather. Arriving early in the day or later in the afternoon is also a way to enjoy popular rides with shorter wait times.

Smart Ticketing & Shorter Lines: Many theme parks now offer online reservations, mobile ticketing, and virtual queue systems, so you can secure your spots ahead of time. Purchase tickets in advance and take advantage of early entry programs when available. Express passes or skip-the-line options can be worth the added expense to maximize your day, particularly during peak seasons. Also, start your visit to the park from the back because most guests start getting on lines for the rides in the front of the park. Also, visit the most popular, busy rides during the peak lunch hour, when lines may be shorter.

Make massively popular attractions like Le Louve in Paris accessible and affordable by purchasing a pass like the Paris Paris © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

[Another tip: When visiting destinations in the USA and abroad, check out whether there are city passes that provide admissions and entry to a score of attractions, experiences and tours. You can pre-purchase a city-sightseeing pass that provides admissions to the most popular attractions and experiences in cities like Prague (PragueCoolPass.com); Paris (parispass.com); Amsterdam (iamamsterdam.com); Berlin (citypasses.eu); Dresden (getyourguide.com). The added advantage is that the passes help organize the itinerary, provide info on hours, exhibits, save the time of waiting on line and the anxiety of being shut out and even save money over purchasing admissions individually. Go City sells passes in 25 destinations from major metropolises like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Madrid, Singapore, London and New York to oceanfront oases like Sydney and Oahu – 1,500 attractions, tours, and activities worldwide, saving money over purchasing individual tickets, connected on your smart phone (GoCity.com, 800 887 9103). CityPass (https://www.citypass.com/) has pass programs in numerous US cities and Toronto. like the Paris Pass, Prague Cool Pass.]

Maximizing the Experience: At themeparks, planning ahead is key. Prioritize must-visit attractions, download themepark apps for real-time updates, and take advantage of mobile ordering for food to save time. For families, incorporating a mix of thrill rides, entertainment, and downtime ensures everyone stays engaged and energized. Taking breaks in shaded or indoor areas and staying hydrated can also help extend the fun throughout the day.

Staying Safe & Comfortable: Staying hydrated and wearing comfortable clothing and shoes are essential for an enjoyable visit. Bring refillable water bottles, wear sunscreen, hat, sunglasses, and dress in layers for changing weather conditions. Have a light, foldable rain poncho. Many parks now offer shaded rest areas, cooling stations, and even heat-tracking technology to help visitors stay comfortable. Additionally, being mindful of personal health and recognizing when to take breaks can make a significant difference in the overall experience.

Special Events & Milestones: This year is filled with exciting anniversaries and celebrations across the attractions industry. Dollywood is marking its 40th anniversary with special events and limited-time experiences, while Europa-Park in Rust, Germany, celebrates 50 years of innovation and growth as a family-run destination. Many parks are also expanding their seasonal offerings, from immersive Halloween and holiday celebrations to vibrant food festivals that highlight both local and international flavors.

Trends Shaping Visitor Experiences: Families are increasingly drawn to parks and experiences that bring beloved characters and stories to life. A great example is the expansion of Peppa Pig Theme Parks, which cater specifically to younger audiences by offering immersive, character-driven attractions beyond traditional theme park experiences. These parks create an emotional connection with guests, making visits more engaging and memorable for families.

Another key trend is the evolution of on-site accommodations. Parks are expanding beyond a day-trip experience by providing themed lodging that enhances the overall visit. Silver Dollar City’splans for the new Heartland Lodge & Campground is a prime example, giving guests the opportunity to stay immersed in the park’s special atmosphere while enjoying added convenience and exclusive experiences.

[Also, many major camping resorts are located near (even within) themeparks, national and state parks and attractions, and offer glamping, cabins and RV rentals. Visit campspot.com; koa.com; www.spaciousskiescampgrounds.com, glampinghub.com and www.jellystonepark.com.]

Exciting New Attractions

This season brings a wave of groundbreaking attractions, from next-generation roller coasters to immersive themed lands. Among the highlights: Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, new family areas for Kentucky Kingdom and Lagoon Amusement Park, new roller coasters for Lost Island Theme Park, Six Flags over Georgia, Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags New England, and Six Flags Great America and unique Tilt Coasters for Cedar Point and the new Cotaland Park. Water parks are also unveiling innovative slides and experiences, such as Columbus Zoo, the new Okana Resort in Oklahoma, the new Bavarian Blast Indoor Waterpark and new Great Wolf Lodges in Foxwood and in Florida, keeping up with the growing demand for year-round aquatic fun.

Here’s what’s happening at some of the most popular themepark attractions:

Universal

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic is now one of five worlds at the newly opened Universal Epic Universe in Orlando © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Universal Epic Universe, opening May 22, promises to be one of the most immersive and innovative theme parks ever created. With a total of more than 50 experiences that range from groundbreaking attractions to captivating entertainment to themed dining and shopping, guests explore five astounding worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

Universal Orlando Resort has launched a variety of products to help guests maximize their visit including theme park upgrades like Universal Express (to bypass lines), VIP Experiences, My Universal Photos, and bookings for Dark Universe’s Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience.

In addition to a 1-Day Universal Express Pass valid at Epic Universe, guests can also purchase a multi-day Universal Express Pass valid at Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, and one-day at Epic Universe. (For information and to purchase upgrades, visit www.universalorlando.com/epicuniverse.

Additionally, Universal is enhancing seasonal events and themed experiences across its parks worldwide.

A major addition this year is Universal Horror Unleashed, a year-round horror-themed attraction set to open in Las Vegas in August 2025. This marks Universal’s first permanent horror experience, catering to the growing demand for horror-based attractions and expanding on the success of Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Studios Hollywood is offering its Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free ticket online through August 13, 2025 which allows returning for a second day free on select dates, with all visits completed on or before December 17, 2025.

Disney

Walt Disney Company is undertaking a $30 billion, multi-year expansion of its theme parks and cruise line. This includes the largest-ever addition to Magic Kingdom, featuring new areas inspired by the movie “Cars.” © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

As part of its evolution, Disney is bringing new attractions and entertainment to its parks, including:

A reimagined Test Track at EPCOT, set to offer a fresh take on the classic attraction. A brand-new Little Mermaid musical at Hollywood Studios, bringing the beloved story to life in an engaging new format. An all-new parade in Walt Disney World, adding to the lineup of must-see entertainment. The Zootopia 4D movie experience , coming to Walt Disney World , immersing guests in the world of the hit animated film.

at EPCOT, set to offer a fresh take on the classic attraction.

Walt Disney Company is undertaking a $30 billion, multi-year expansion of its theme parks and cruise line. This includes:

Disney’s expansion of its theme parks includes the largest-ever addition to Magic Kingdom, featuring new areas inspired by the movie “Cars.”

Disney currently has seven ships in development, doubling the capacity of its cruise line business.

“We have more [projects] being designed, developed, and built today than at any other point in the 70 years we’ve been in the theme park business,” CEO Bob Iger stated.

Six Flags

Six Flags has expanded food and beverage offerings, enhanced park theming, and cutting-edge ride experiences. Popular seasonal events like WinterFest and Holiday in the Park will also return,

Georgia Gold Rusher (Six Flags Over Georgia) – A spinning splash coaster that enhances the park’s storytelling and guest experience. Seven new roller coasters debuting in 2025 , reinforcing Six Flags’ reputation for coaster innovation.

(Six Flags Over Georgia) – A spinning splash coaster that enhances the park’s storytelling and guest experience. All-Park Passport Add-On Launching in 2025 , this pass allows unlimited access to all 42 amusement and water parks in the Six Flags portfolio, offering unmatched flexibility and value. Expanded dining & beverage options across all parks, featuring new signature menu items and upgraded facilities.



2025 Season Passes are now available at the lowest price of the year to lock in a full year of thrills, entertainment, and seasonal celebrations.

Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Tampa may be renowned for its roller coasters, but what I love best is its fantastic zoological park and opportunities for immersive animal encounters © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Renowned for its world-class coasters and immersive animal encounters, Busch Gardens continues to evolve with thrilling new attractions and captivating guest experiences including:

The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge Busch Gardens Williamsburg (2025)

Busch Gardens’ all-new family-friendly inverted coaster.

Wild Oasis at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (2025)

An all-new immersive experience coming to the park’s Jungala area, featuring:

Tree Top Drop – A 35-foot drop tower with dynamic multimedia jungle scenes.

The Habitat Hideaway – A playful retreat for guests to explore.

The Canopy Climb – An elevated adventure through lush treetops.

The Rainforest Quest – A thrilling journey through exotic landscapes.

The Enchanted Falls – A serene yet exhilarating water attraction.

Hershey Park

Hersheypark is adding the Twizzlers Twisted Gravity giant swing this summer (photo provided by Hersheypark)

Hershey Park continues to expand its thrill ride lineup and immersive dining experiences while focusing on guest comfort and entertainment.

Coming Summer 2025: Twizzlers Twisted Gravity giant swing. The high-thrill pendulum attraction will be thetallest Screamin’ Swing in the world when it opens – a giant swing ride reaching 137 feet, with speeds of 68 MPH and zero-G moments that defy gravity and provide breathtaking views of the park.

Hersheypark offers aone-price admission with three sweet experiences featuring more than 70 rides and attractions, weather and maintenance permitting, including the most coasters in the Northeast with 15; The Boardwalk At Hersheypark water park (open Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend) with one million gallons of water among 16 water attractions; and ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, an 11-acre walk-through zoo included with admission only by entering through the Hersheypark bridge during posted Park hours.

Save on tickets and Season Passes when purchasing them online. All tickets include the Preview Plan program (an incredible value unique to Hershey), which allows guests to enjoy two free hours of extra fun before closing on a night before their full-day visit if Hersheypark is open the preceding day. Hersheypark also offers ticket add-ons that allow guests to save on parking, dining and drinks and get to the thrills faster with the Fast Track program. Visit Hersheypark.com/tickets-and-passes to view the current offers.

Plenty of Amusement to be Found in New York State

Iconic, historic Coney Island in Brooklyn was the site for a Bernie Sanders campaign event in 2016 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

New York State is loaded with amusement parks – some historical and world renowned, like Coney Island in Brooklyn. The editors at ILoveNY.com blog (https://www.iloveny.com/things-to-do/amusements/amusement-parks/) zone in on these: Hudson Valley is home to the largest LEGOLAND theme park in the world, with seven lands to explore, 50 rides, shows, seasonal events, and attractions on 150 acres. Six Flags Darien Lake, outside of Buffalo, is a hot-spot for all forms of entertainment, offering thrills like the Blast Off tower that simulates a NASA launch, a waterfront boardwalk, light shows, and concerts.

Seabreeze Park is the fourth oldest amusement park in America with more than 70 attractions, including a full water park, near the breezy shores of Lake Ontario. By Chautauqua Lake, Midway State Park is a treasure trove of kid-friendly rides, games, and lakeside views. Sylvan Beach Amusement Park on Lake Oneida has all the favorites from bumper-cars to spinning teacups. Brave the pulse-pounding roller coasters and water rides at Six Flags Great Escape and Splashwater Kingdom near Lake George. While you’re in the Adirondacks, visit Santa’s Workshop Amusement Park where the magic of the North Pole lives year-round. Rye Playland in the Hudson Valley and Adventureland on Long Island reflect the charm and enchantment of classic theme parks.

(See more at https://www.iloveny.com/blog/post/the-top-amusement-and-water-parks-in-new-york-state/)

_____________________________

