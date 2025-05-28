Quantcast
Trio arrested for giving kid weed gummies that sickened 11 William Floyd Middle School students

Three men were arrested for allegedly giving a William Floys Middle School student weed gummies, which then sickened 11 students.
Three men were arrested for allegedly giving a William Floys Middle School student weed gummies, which then sickened 11 students.
When 11 students in William Floyd Middle School got sick at the same time on March 3, their sudden illnesses were all linked back to marijuana-laced gummies they’d eaten. Now police say they found the men who gave it to them.

Breiner Mayen-Balcarcel, 20, Carlos Mendez-Aviles, 21, and Wilmer Castillo-Garcia, 22, all from Mastic, were arrested on May 27 for allegedly providing a middle schooler with the weed gummies. Suffolk County police executed a search warrant at their home where investigators also say they found cocaine, cash, and evidence of drug sales.

Castillo-Garcia was charged with endangering the welfare of a child for supplying the middle school student with the marijuana gummies. He and Mayen-Balcarcel were both charged with illegally selling cannabis. Mendez-Aviles was charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

Castillo-Garcia and Mayen-Balcarcel will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on May 28. Mendez-Aviles will be arraigned at a later date. Attorney information for the trio was not immediately available.

