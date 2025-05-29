Glen Cove named one of best communities for music education

The Glen Cove City School District is celebrating its sixth year receiving the “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from the National Association for Music Merchants, or NAMM, Foundation.

“This recognition is an honor for our Music Program and attests to the exceptional and comprehensive music education we continue to provide students in Glen Cove City Schools. We were absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition once again,” said Lawrence Nadel, the district’s coordinator for fine and performing arts.

“The students in our program work so very hard, amidst everything else that they have going on and it is nice for them to receive the recognition they deserve,” said Edward Norris, the director of choral music at the high school.

The foundation awards over 1,000 districts nationwide, evaluating various qualifications, including funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instructional time, and facilities.

Nadel said over 2,000 students districtwide are enrolled in music classes, with approximately 300 at the high school level, 500 at the middle school level and 1,300 at the elementary level.

According to the state, the 2024-2025 district enrollment is 3,154, indicating that over 60% of Glen Cove’s students enroll in music programs.

Both Nadel and Lawrence said the music programs have seen increased engagement in recent years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to offer authentic arts experiences both inside and outside the classroom,” Nadel said.

Nadel said that all kindergarten through fifth-grade students are enrolled in music education programs and that more electives are offered as students move to the middle and high school levels. The district said that high schoolers have over 10 credit courses to choose from, including Advanced Placement offerings and additional extracurriculars.

“I am so proud of all of our students, but specifically the students in the high school music department for all that they do to serve our music community,” Norris said.