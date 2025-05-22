Glen Cove announces Alexa Doeschner as new superintendent

The Glen Cove City School District has announced that Alexa Doeschner will take on a new role this July as superintendent of schools. Doeschner, who currently serves as the assistant superintendent for curriculum instruction and technology, will succeed current Superintendent Maria Rianna.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as superintendent and look forward to partnering with our students, staff, families, and the wider community to build on the district’s successes,” Doeschner said in a release.

Rianna announced her retirement from the district in October and was appointed as the incoming superintendent in Malverne School District in January.

Amid Glen Cove’s search for a new superintendent, the community members met with District Wise Search Consultants in March to discuss what they are looking for in the district’s next leader, concluding that they valued transparency, financial literacy and trustworthiness, among other qualities.

Doeschner has been with the district for 10 years, serving in various administrative roles. She first joined the district in 2015 as an assistant principal and went on to serve as the district’s science coordinator, elementary principal, and assistant superintendent.

In her current role, the school said Doeschner has expanded the district’s pre-kindergarten program, leading to increased access to early childhood education.

“I am committed to fostering a positive culture by listening and learning from those I serve, so that together we can co-create a collaborative and innovative vision for our future,” she said.

The board of education approved Doeschner at its Wednesday, May 21, meeting.

“The board of education conducted a rigorous and comprehensive search to identify the next outstanding educational leader to serve our district as Superintendent. With the support of our search consultants and invaluable input from staff, students and community members, Dr. Doeschner emerged as a top candidate from a highly competitive pool,” said board President Maria Elena Venuto.

Born in Transylvania and raised in Venezuela, Doeschner moved to the United States at eight years old with her parents, both of whom are professors. Now, she lives with her husband, Daniel and their two children.

Prior to her career in public education, Doeschner worked as a teaching associate and researcher at Columbia University, according to her LinkedIn profile. From there, she entered the state Department of Education as a biology teacher and assistant principal before coming to Glen Cove.

Doeschner holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Columbia University, a master’s degree in teaching from Pace University, a master’s in organizational leadership from Columbia University’s Teachers College and a doctorate in educational leadership and administration from Southern New Hampshire University, according to the school district.

The school said that at Southern New Hampshire University, Doeschner wrote her dissertation on “increasing parental involvement among Spanish-speaking Latino families of English language learners. “