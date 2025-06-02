Farmingdale Spring Fair coming to Main Street

Farmingdale Medieval History Day to take place on the Village Green

The Village of Farmingdale is hosting the 12th annual Farmingdale Fire Department Spring Fair along Main Street on Saturday, June 7.

The festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. with vendors, Fire Department Open House with demonstrations, music, dining, a ninja exhibit and more.

The Village Green will also host the Farmingdale Medieval History Day as people in centuries-old clothing perform demonstrations and crafts.

“Being of Viking descent myself, I’m intrigued,” Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said in a news release sent out by the village.

The village said Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic throughout the day as the community comes together.

The rain date for both events is June 14.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/673603618490930.