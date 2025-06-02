Sid Jacobson JCC’s GAME ON for Autism returns for 4th year

Sid Jacobson JCC’s annual family-friendly fund-raiser, GAME ON for Autism, returned Sunday, June 1, to The Park at East Hills, offering a day of inclusive fun and community support to benefit Camp Kehilla, the JCC’s summer camp for neurodivergent children, teens and young adults ages 5 to 21.

The event invited children in kindergarten through eighth grade, to participate in flag football games, as well as enjoy activities including a live DJ, pizza, an ice cream truck, a silent auction and an inclusive halftime dance party led by Kerboom Kidz, a children’s wellness platform promoting fitness for all abilities.

GAME ON for Autism was started by Roslyn High School senior Justin Wasserman, inspired by his brother, who is on the autism spectrum and loves sports. The fund-raiser has raised over $100,000 to enhance the Camp Kehilla experience, funding projects like a sensory playground and adaptive sports equipment.

“This event gives kids and families a chance to come together, play a popular sport and support a cause that changes lives,” said Wasserman’s mother and a member of Sid Jacobson JCC’s Board of Directors, Jocelyn Wasserman. “Justin dreamed of this as a freshman, and now four years later, we’ve raised enough to provide campers with an adaptive sensory adventure course that will open up new opportunities for engagement and growth.”

The $54 entry fee included a team jersey, wristband, pizza, ice cream and water. Teams were organized by age and grade, though individual players could join a team upon arrival.

Local families praised the event’s impact. Rebecca Brookstein said she brought her children to “show them the importance of giving back” and to be part of a “nice, big and fun” community event. Lindsey Giloni described it as “a great day for the kids to spend time with friends while supporting a good cause.”

Roslyn High School students Noah Greenberg and Mia Kopelowitz sold homemade tattoos and bracelets to raise autism awareness.

Justin, who plans to attend the University of Miami in the fall, said the experience has been pivotal in shaping his future goals.

“I want to continue organizing events that give back to the community,” he said. “There’s no better feeling than seeing everyone come together for a good cause.”

Justin is already making an impact on the community.

For his 11th birthday, Sawyer Rubinberg chose to forgo gifts and instead raised nearly $2,000 for GAME ON for Autism, supporting Camp Kehilla’s neurodivergent campers. Inspired by his love of football and close family ties to the cause, Sawyer embraced the chance to do something bigger than himself.

“This wasn’t something he immediately jumped at,” said Melanie Rubinberg, Sawyer’s mother. “But once he understood it, he really embraced it. He knows he’s fortunate, and this was a chance to do something bigger than himself.”

GAME ON for Autism continues to build a strong community tradition on Long Island, supporting neurodivergent children and their families while bringing neighbors together through sports and service.