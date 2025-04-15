Roslyn Flag Football League starts spring season

Players in the Roslyn Flag Football League develop athletic skills while making new friends from different schools.

Spring is here, which means a new season of Roslyn Flag Football begins. Participants say the sports league allows children in the Roslyn and East Williston School Districts to collaborate, build character and make new friends.

The Roslyn Flag Football League has boys’ and girls’ divisions from pre-K through seventh grade, with two grades combined in each division.

Joshua Liebman, head of the girls’ 6th and 7th grade division, said the organization has continued to expand its opportunities to get local children involved in the sport by creating pre-K and girls’ divisions.

“It’s great,” Liebman said. “All the people from the community come out to watch the games and everyone’s together. You meet new people in the community that you never even heard of before or knew when you meet them, and you’re on the team with them.”

Along with building a tight-knit community, Liebman said the league’s rules accommodate children of all athletic abilities, whether they’re star athletes in multiple sports or just getting started in sports.

The league prohibits contact, tackling, and blocking during games, and the volunteer coaches and staff choose the players on each team to ensure an even playing field across every division.

Liebman said the teams change every year so that kids can meet new people from different backgrounds and there’s a balance in athletic ability across the division.

The number of teams in each division in a season can vary widely, though. Some divisions have just a couple, while others can include over 10 teams in some seasons.

In addition to meeting new people and learning a new sport, the league’s players say they love building their skills on the field whether as rushers or on defense.

“I just love playing back football, it’s my favorite sport!” said Abby Liebman, daughter of Joshua Liebman. “I also love to play with my friends, because it’s not that competitive, but it’s competitive at the same time.”

Two years ago, Abby Liebman was named the MVP in her division and was awarded the Falkowitz-Hassenbein Memorial Trophy. It was named in honor of middle school tennis players Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein, who were killed by a drunk driver.

The league continues to honor Falkowitz and Hassenbein by awarding the MVP trophy to star players each season.

After competing in games at Harbor Hill Elementary School, Roslyn High School and The Park at East Hills throughout the spring and fall, each division holds its playoffs, culminating in the Super Bowl in June and November.

“It’s fun, it’s competitive, it’s got all the right qualities, and the sportsmanship is paramount,” Joshua Liebman said.

To learn more about the Roslyn Flag Football League, visit their website, roslynflagfootball.com.