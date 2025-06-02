Herricks Carnival returns for weekend

The Herricks Carnival returned for the weekend, May 30 through June 1.

Despite overcast skies and brisk winds, families from across the community gathered this past weekend at the Herricks Carnival for rides, games, music, and food, all in support of a good cause.

The annual event, held at Herricks High School from May 30 through June 1, has become a longstanding tradition organized by the Herricks Community Fund. Now in its 25th year, the carnival is the organization’s largest fund-raiser, with proceeds supporting scholarships, local programs and community services.

“It’s a major fundraiser and a great community event. Even with the weather being a little windy and cloudy today, we’re getting a good crowd. It’s been successful year after year,” said Paul Ehrbar, co-president of the Herricks Community Fund and mayor of Williston Park.

Visitors enjoyed carnival rides, food trucks, and live entertainment from student musicians. Ehrbar admitted his favorite part is “probably the food,” a sentiment echoed by many attendees exploring vendors serving classic carnival fare.

For some, the event marked a milestone. “It’s my son’s first time at a carnival,” said Rebecca Feller, who came from New York City to visit family. “We wanted to show him around and do something fun.”

Feller, who grew up in the area, came with her mother Lisa Berman, a longtime Roslyn resident.

“They [her family] were having a day out here, and we thought this would be the perfect place, go on some little rides and have a good time,” Berman said.

Though the weather put a damper on early turnout on Saturday with light showers and major wind gusts, skies cleared later in the day, and the crowd steadily grew.

The Herricks Carnival featured over 18 rides and over four food trucks, drawing visitors from New Hyde Park, Roslyn, and beyond. The event featured amusement rides provided by Dreamland Amusement, the same Long Island company that has supplied rides to the event for decades.

“We’re really happy with how the weekend turned out,” Ehrbar said. “The community always shows up.”