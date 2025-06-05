MusicFest finalist Grace Curry will be returning to this year’s competition as a competition judge and guest musical theatre performer.

Grace Curry, finalist in the inaugural MusicFest Challenge and currently a member of the nationally known Grove City College Touring Choir where she is attending college, is returning as a competition judge and guest musical theatre performer at this year’s second annual Great Neck Plaza MusicFest Challenge.

The professionally judged competition is scheduled for Tuesday, June 17, starting at 7 p.m. in Firefighter’s Park located on Grace Avenue in the heart of Great Neck Plaza.

Curry, a regionally acclaimed musical theatre alumnus of Oyster Bay High School, gave a rousing performance of Chicago’s “When You’re Good to Momma” at last year’s MusicFest Challenge. Her stage presence and powerful, yet nuanced treatment of her musical selection showcased the immense talent of this young gifted thespian.

Curry again wowed Great Neck audiences last summer as a guest performer at one of Great Neck Plaza’s always popular Bond Street summer promenade nights.

Curry has been involved in musical theater for more than eight years. In college, she has earned the role of vice president of the prestigious Grove City College concert choir.

Besides singing with the touring group, Curry serves as the choir’s public relations assistant, helping to raise the nationally recognized, prestigious choir’s talents to the awareness of music lovers across the country.

Curry said she believes deeply in the power of music and music education. Besides her love of performance, she said she hopes to help inspire the next generation of musical theatre performers and musicians as a music educator.

For more information on the 2nd Annual Great Neck Plaza MusicFest Challenge, contact Ron Edelson, MusicFest Challenge Coordinator at redelson@zeccmail.com.