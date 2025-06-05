Hempstead man convicted of murder and robbery faces life in jail

A Hempstead man was convicted of murder and multiple robberies, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly

A Hempstead man was convicted on Thursday, June 5, of murder and six robberies from 2021 and 2022, and now faces up to life in prison, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Deshawn Martin, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder, six counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of first-degree criminal use of a firearm, three counts of second-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault and second-degree menacing.

The trial began on May 5, and Martin is due back in court on July 21. He faces a maximum of up to life in prison without parole, according to Donnelly.

Donnelly said, on Jan. 30, 2022, at approximately 10:54 p.m., Martin entered Antojitos Express on Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead carrying a loaded firearm and ordered everyone in the restaurant to get on the ground.

Martin pistol-whipped one patron several times.

Santos Valeriano Argueta intervened and pushed Martin out of the storefront. Once outside, Martin shot Argueta three times at close range, striking him in the forearm and head, then putting the barrel of his gun to Argueta’s chest and firing once more.

As Argueta was on the ground, Martin went through his pockets, stole his cell phone, and fled the scene.

On Feb. 3, 2022, Martin committed two additional robberies.

At approximately 4:03 a.m., Martin entered a 7-Eleven store at 333 Oak Street in Uniondale, displaying a firearm. He then robbed the store at gunpoint and fled.

Hours later, Martin entered a Dunkin Donuts at 467 Old Country Road in Westbury and again, with a firearm displayed, robbed the store.

Martin was also convicted of three October 2021 robberies he committed.

During all three robberies, he entered a store with a paper bag covering his right hand, indicated he had a gun and demanded money. It is unknown how much Martin stole from the first robbery, but he stole approximately $1,315 from the second robbery and approximately $200 from the third robbery.

Martin was arrested on Feb. 9, 2022, in Freeport.