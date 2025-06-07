Eat the peach: Georgia Peach Truck rolling in with sweet summer harvest

Nothing says summer like biting into a sweet, sun-ripened Georgia peach—and for East Coast fruit lovers, the Georgia Peach Truck is once again bringing the orchard straight to them.

Kicking off its 2024 summer road trip on June 9, the Atlanta-based operation will stop at more than 80 locations from Florida to Maine through July 31, including three Long Island stops on Sunday, June 22.

This season, customers can pre-order boxes of Georgia-grown peaches from the historic Dickey Farms, USDA-certified organic peaches from South Carolina’s Watsonia Farms and Georgia pecans from roadside legend Stuckey’s.

According to founder and owner Brandon Smith, the heart of the business has always been about connecting people to quality produce—and making the experience memorable.

“We’re not the biggest fruit truck on the road in terms of sales, but we’re perhaps the most authentic,” Smith said. “We’ve been operating since 2016 and we’re the only authentic peach truck from the Peach State of Georgia, headquartered and operating right out of Atlanta.”

Smith, who previously toured the country as a musician, compares organizing the summer truck route to life on the road with a band. Instead of gigs, each truck hits three locations a day, serving thousands of eager customers.

“It’s very analogous to scheduling a tour for a band,” he said. “There’s a lot of logistics and planning that go into getting the show on the road.”

Each 25-pound half-bushel box of peaches—available for $56—contains between 50 and 65 juicy fruits, depending on the size. The organic option, priced at $70, includes a 16-pound box with up to 64 peaches. A 16-ounce bag of Georgia pecan halves runs $20 or customers can bundle with pre-order discounts for double ($144) or triple ($208) the goods.

The peaches hail from Dickey Farms in Musella, Georgia—one of the oldest peach farms in the U.S., with roots dating back to 1897.

“They picked their first peaches in 1900,” Smith said. “It’s still the same family on the same land over 120 years later. They even have the oldest peach packing house in Georgia, built in 1936 from timber harvested right off their own land.”

While Georgia peach season technically begins in mid-May, the truck hits the road a bit later—around mid-June—when the freestone varieties ripen. These peaches are especially popular with customers looking to can, slice or freeze them, as they easily separate from the pit.

“Freestones are much easier to process in the kitchen than the early-season clingstones,” Smith explained. “We time our road trip to coincide with the best possible peach experience.”

And customers can be confident they’re getting a premium product. Smith has been building relationships with growers since 2011 and emphasizes that freshness and consistency are non-negotiable.

“Whether you pick up a box at a roadside stop or have them shipped to your door, you can bet you’re getting the real deal—world-famous Georgia peaches.”

The truck has been a hit in metro areas like Philadelphia and New York, where local peach harvests typically don’t begin until mid-July.

That timing gives Georgia Peach Truck a window to offer a taste of summer before regional farms come online. This year, Long Island fans will be treated to a full day of three stops—Farmingdale (9–10:30 a.m. at Starkie Brothers Garden Center), Deer Park (noon–1:30 p.m. at Tanger Outlets) and Riverhead (3:30–5 p.m. at Tanger Outlets Riverhead).

“We’re excited to finally do a full day on Long Island,” Smith said. “Historically, we’ve only had one stop there, but we’ve been approached by new venues and Farmingdale has always been a strong location for us.”

Though walk-up sales are available while supplies last, pre-orders are encouraged now via their website. The majority of customers reserve their fruit in advance and locations are searchable by map on the site’s “Road Trip” page.

“The pandemic years were boom seasons for us,” Smith noted. “But crop failures in 2022 and 2023 hit us hard, forcing our truck off the road. This summer, we’re seeing pre-orders ticking up again—it’s a good sign. We need it to keep the wheels rolling.”

Whether you’re planning a pie, a picnic or just looking for the perfect summer snack, the Georgia Peach Truck is bringing the taste of the South to your neighborhood—one sweet stop at a time.

Visit www.georgiapeachtruck.com to find a stop, place a pre-order or schedule a mail-shipped delivery.