Driver hospitalized after striking Locust Valley firehouse

The entryway of the Locust Valley Fire Department was struck by a pickup truck in an auto accident which hospitalized the driver.

A driver was hospitalized after he crashed his pickup truck into the Locust Valley Fire Department’s headquarters on Buckram Road on Wednesday, June 4, at about 6:35 p.m.

James Bonislawski, the department chief, said approximately 10 firefighters were in the building for a meeting and then responded to the scene. He said another 40 firefighters from the Locust Valley department and 30 from neighboring districts joined them at the scene.

A previous report said the unidentified driver was removed from his wrecked vehicle, which crashed through the doorway area of the firehouse and then caught fire.

Bonislawski said the department cannot use its upstairs meeting area due to smoke and dust, but there will be no impact on the department’s operations and response. He said the department has held its scheduled meetings in alternative locations, such as outside the building, with weather permitting.

He said there is a restoration company that is currently handling the building’s cleanup and decontamination.

Bonislawski said the department has received no further updates on the driver’s condition.

A Nassau County Police Department public information said the office was not notified of the incident, but officers may have responded to the scene.