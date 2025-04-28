Laurelton man sentenced in triple-fatal high speed crash on Southern State

A Laurelton man was sentenced to 4 ½ to 13 ½ years in prison Thursday, April 24, for a marijuana-impaired 2022 high-speed crash that killed three, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly’s office.

Matthew Whyte, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 before Judge Christopher Quinn to aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of assault and driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to Donnelly’s office. He had surrendered to the New York State Police on Dec. 7, 2023.

On Nov. 5, 2022, Whyte, who was driving a 2018 Subaru WRX at a high rate of speed while impaired by marijuana and weaving in and out of lanes of traffic, appeared to race an unidentified individual in another vehicle, who was also speeding and driving recklessly, Donnelly’s office said.

He crashed into a 2004 Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Ciara Hare at approximately 9 p.m.

In Hare’s car at the time of the crash were 18-year-old Florence Oprisan and 22-year-old Jean Marc Miller. All three were pronounced dead due to injuries suffered in the crash.

“Three young lives were stolen because of Matthew Whyte’s reckless decision to drive high on the notoriously treacherous Southern State Parkway,” said Donnelly, whose office had recommended a sentence of seven to 21 years in prison. “When you drive high, you are putting your life and the lives of other motorists at risk. My office will never tolerate drunk or drugged driving, and we will aggressively prosecute the individuals whose actions cause these tragic crashes.”

Whyte was driving at about 93 mph five seconds before he struck the victims’ vehicle and had 6.8 mcg/L of active marijuana in his blood approximately four hours after the crash, according to the event data recorder in his car and Nassau University Medical Center.

Hare was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:20 p.m., according to the DA’s office. She suffered extensive injuries and was trapped in the driver’s seat.

Both Miller, who was ejected from the vehicle, and Oprisan, who was partially ejected through the front windshield, were fatally injured and taken to Nassau University Medical Center after the crash, according to Donnelly’s office. Miller was pronounced dead on Nov. 11, 2022, at 2:46 a.m. and Oprisan at 2:59 a.m.

The crash occurred in an eastbound lane of the Southern State Parkway near Exit 32.

“Today’s sentence will never undo the pain this defendant has caused Ciara, Florence, and Jean Marc’s families,” Donnelly said. “But it should serve as a warning and a reminder for anyone driving on our roadways.”

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Bureau Chief of the District Court Trial Bureau Tara DePalo and Senior Assistant District Attorney Nicole Vota of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau under the supervision of Bureau Chief Michael Bushwack and Executive Assistant District Attorney for the Litigation Division Kevin Higgins.