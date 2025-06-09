NYU Langone dean and CEO Dr. Robert I. Grossman (L.) with his wife Elisabeth, and board of trustees chair Kenneth G. Langone (R.) and his wife Elaine at the Violet Ball.

NYU Langone Health paid tribute to its Board of Trustees chairman, Kenneth G. Langone, and the top-ranked institution’s dean and CEO, Dr. Robert I. Grossman, on Tuesday, June 3, at their final Violet Ball.

Held in the iconic Temple of Dendur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYU Langone’s signature fund-raising event also celebrated more than $5.5 billion raised over the past 18 years.

With Langone’s enthusiastic backing, Grossman assumed the helm of what was then NYU Medical Center in 2007, a debt-plagued, poorly ranked single hospital.

With Langone’s significant support and the philanthropy he inspired in so many others, NYU Langone Health has over the years recruited some of the best minds in science and healthcare to form what is today a fully integrated, top-ranked health system. It consistently achieves the best patient outcomes across its seven inpatient locations and more than 320 outpatient sites in New York and Florida.

Langone and Grossman also shared a vision of making medical school tuition-free, with NYU Grossman School of Medicine leading the charge with its pioneering announcement in 2018. Today the system has a second tuition-free medical school on Long Island, a vast research enterprise and revenues of $14.2 billion.

Langone and his wife, Elaine, are NYU Langone’s most generous supporters, having already given upwards of $750 million.

“The evolution of NYU Langone from a struggling safety-net hospital to one of the world’s leading health systems is a phenomenal story,” Langone said. “It has been my great privilege to write that story alongside Bob Grossman and so many others. We have had the wonderful opportunity to change many lives for the better — for an ever-growing number of patients, students, families, doctors, nurses and researchers. We focused on transforming NYU Langone’s culture and the rest followed.”

“Ken Langone is a remarkable person and the greatest board chair, champion, and friend anyone can ask for,” Grossman said. “He and I have been on a magnificent journey these past 18 years. I am so fortunate to have partnered with him on a transformation that resulted in NYU Langone ascending to heights no one could have ever imagined.”

He added, “Our firsts are numerous, and the entire NYU Langone community shares the pride of having the best quality and safety metrics in the U.S. I am certain our talented successors will build and magnify our foundational exceptionalism.”

Violet Ball guests also recognized and welcomed Fiona Druckenmiller, board chair designate and longtime trustee, alongside Dr. Alec Kimmelman, incoming dean and CEO. Both will assume their new roles on Sept. 1.

“I am honored to step into this role leading our unmatched Board of Trustees,” said Druckenmiller, “and to forge a new working partnership with Alec, a distinguished physician-scientist with a track record of exceptional contributions to our health system and a passion for relentless innovation and compassionate care.”

“From the moment I arrived at NYU Langone, I realized what an extraordinary place this is, and the extraordinary opportunity — and responsibility — Fiona and I now have to build upon the truly amazing legacy of Ken Langone and Bob Grossman,” said Kimmelman, who is currently director of the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone. “Fiona will be an incredible partner, and I know that together we will find new ways to enhance patient care and write the next chapter of NYU Langone.”

The Violet Ball recognized tremendous support from a roster of philanthropists who championed and fueled NYU Langone’s myriad advancements in healthcare over the past two decades, and eight new transformative gifts totaling nearly $160 million were announced.

Larry and Lori Fink, Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller, and The Home Depot organization co-chaired the Violet Ball.

Proceeds from the Violet Ball itself will support critical campus transformation and expansion needs across NYU Langone.