North Hempstead raises the Pride flag

The Town of North Hempstead raised the Pride flag once again, and it will fly for the entire month of June again after controversy over the duration it was raised occurred last year.

The Pride flag is flying once again over the Town of North Hempstead, signifying the return of Pride Month and the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Having people get together and recognizing [the raising of the Pride flag] is important,” Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “I’m glad that we recognized it and that we want everybody to feel valued and included.”

The flag flew once again after being raised on Wednesday, June 4. That night North Hempstead Town Hall was also illuminated with the colors of the rainbow to also honor Pride month.

Present for the ceremony were members of Be The Rainbow, a Port Washington-based LGBTQ+ group, North Hempstead elected officials and residents from across the town.

“We’re proud and grateful that the Town of North Hempstead has raised the Pride flag and committed to keeping it flying throughout the month of June,” said Megan Burnett, co-founder of Be The Rainbow. “This act is more than symbolic—it’s a meaningful expression of inclusion and support. It sends a clear message to every LGBTQ+ person in our community, especially our youth: You are seen. You are valued. You belong.”

Town officials also presented a proclamation to Be The Rainbow.

“I think that raising the flag brings us together. It’s unifying,” DeSena said. “When we stood together and raised the flag, it brings us all together, and that’s the most important part.”

Last year the raising of the flag had stirred controversy after concerns were expressed that it would only fly for a few days.

DeSena said she had discussed with other town officials possibly flying the Pride flag, which represents the LGBTQ+ community for just a few days in June. She said this was agreed upon with other council members.

In years prior, and since it was first flown in 2021, the flag was raised for the entire month.

The decision not to fly the flag for the entire month was consistent with other flags the town raised, DeSena said, which were dedicated for a full month yet did not fly for the entirety. A comparison she provided was the Organ Donation flag, which was not raised for the entire month of April.

“Keeping the flag up for the whole month is a departure from other customs,” DeSena said.

Flying the Pride flag for a few days rather than the entire month was met with opposition from town residents and council members.

Ultimately, the flag was flown for the entire month during last year’s Pride month, according to DeSena. This year it will again fly for the entire month of June.