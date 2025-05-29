Pride Month 2025: Guide to events, dates and locations on Long Island

Pride month on Long Island is packed with parades, performances, art shows, and family-friendly community events that celebrate the vibrant LGBTQ+ communities in the area. Spanning Long Island, here is a list of some standout events happening throughout June 2025.
6th ANNUAL BABYLON PRIDE PARADE
Kick off the month with this Babylon celebration. The parade steps off at 3 p.m. from the corner of Deer Park Avenue and Main Street, featuring vibrant floats, local organizations, and spirited participants marching through the heart of Babylon Village.
Free. 3–5 p.m. June 1.
PRIDE ON THE FARM
Celebrate with wagon rides, crafts, snacks, music, and family support resources provided in partnership with Stony Brook Medicine.
Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank.
Free. 4–7 p.m. June 1.
WOMEN’S PRIDE IN THE PINES
Join the 14th annual event featuring music, dancing and a celebration in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Whyte Hall, 577 Fire Island Blvd., Fire Island Pines.
Tickets are available online or for $175 at the door. 2–6:30 p.m. June 7.
LONG ISLAND PRIDE – 35th ANNIVERSARY
This annual celebration features a parade, concert, family zone, food trucks, and performances by Shye Roberts, Freestyle Forever Band, Kori Kung, and Tina Burner.
Huntington Village and Heckscher Park, Huntington.
Noon–5 p.m. June 8.
PATCHOGUE PRIDE PARADE
This community parade through downtown Patchogue features local organizations, performers, and vendors.
Main Street, Patchogue.
June 8.
RAINBOW LANTERN WALK
Take a twilight walk through Sunken Meadow State Park lit by rainbow-colored lanterns. This 1-mile hike on sand is open to all ages.
Sunken Meadow State Park, Kings Park.
$4 per participant; parking fee may apply. 7:30–9 p.m. June 13.
PRIDE ART: KEITH HARING
Create your own artwork inspired by Keith Haring in this colorful, family-friendly session. All materials provided.
Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Hwy., Oakdale.
$4 per person; $8 parking fee. 6:45–9 p.m. June 13.
LONG BEACH PRIDE PARADE & FESTIVAL
Celebrate the 42nd annual Long Beach event with a beachfront parade, live music, vendors, and community groups.
Long Beach Boardwalk, Long Beach.
Free. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. June 14.
SAYVILLE PRIDE PARADE & PICNIC
Enjoy a parade through Sayville, followed by a family-friendly picnic with live music and food trucks.
Downtown Sayville to Gillette Park, Sayville.
Free. Parade at 11 a.m., picnic until 3 p.m. June 15.
PRIDE-THEMED COMEDY SHOW
Laugh along with comedian Anne Lipuma and a lineup celebrating LGBTQ+ history and culture with humor and heart.
The Giggle Room, 4212 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown.
$26–$70.95. Ages 16+. 7:30 p.m. June 21 (doors at 5:30 p.m.).
LONGHOUSE PRIDE PARTY
Celebrate at LongHouse Reserve with music by DJ Watts, a performance by the Lynn Blue Band, and the “Served with Pride” auction. Includes food, drinks, and fabulous vibes.
133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton.
5–8 p.m. June 21.
DRAG BINGO BRUNCH
Join host Toni Homeperm for a fun-filled brunch held to benefit the Trevor Project.
United Methodist Church of Babylon, 21 James Street, Babylon.
$15. 11 a.m. June 22.
CHERRY GROVE PRIDE PARADE
Celebrate one of Fire Island’s most iconic June events with floats, performances, and community cheer.
Cherry Grove, Fire Island.
Free. 2 p.m. June 29.