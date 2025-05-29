Pride Month 2025: Guide to events, dates and locations on Long Island

Here’s your guide to 2025 pride parades and events on Long Island.

Pride month on Long Island is packed with parades, performances, art shows, and family-friendly community events that celebrate the vibrant LGBTQ+ communities in the area. Spanning Long Island, here is a list of some standout events happening throughout June 2025.

Kick off the month with this Babylon celebration. The parade steps off at 3 p.m. from the corner of Deer Park Avenue and Main Street, featuring vibrant floats, local organizations, and spirited participants marching through the heart of Babylon Village.

Free. 3–5 p.m. June 1.

Celebrate with wagon rides, crafts, snacks, music, and family support resources provided in partnership with Stony Brook Medicine.

Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank.

Free. 4–7 p.m. June 1.

Join the 14th annual event featuring music, dancing and a celebration in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Whyte Hall, 577 Fire Island Blvd., Fire Island Pines.

Tickets are available online or for $175 at the door. 2–6:30 p.m. June 7.

This annual celebration features a parade, concert, family zone, food trucks, and performances by Shye Roberts, Freestyle Forever Band, Kori Kung, and Tina Burner.

Huntington Village and Heckscher Park, Huntington.

Noon–5 p.m. June 8.

This community parade through downtown Patchogue features local organizations, performers, and vendors.

Main Street, Patchogue.

June 8.

Take a twilight walk through Sunken Meadow State Park lit by rainbow-colored lanterns. This 1-mile hike on sand is open to all ages.

Sunken Meadow State Park, Kings Park.

$4 per participant; parking fee may apply. 7:30–9 p.m. June 13.

Create your own artwork inspired by Keith Haring in this colorful, family-friendly session. All materials provided.

Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Hwy., Oakdale.

$4 per person; $8 parking fee. 6:45–9 p.m. June 13.

Celebrate the 42nd annual Long Beach event with a beachfront parade, live music, vendors, and community groups.

Long Beach Boardwalk, Long Beach.

Free. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. June 14.

Enjoy a parade through Sayville, followed by a family-friendly picnic with live music and food trucks.

Downtown Sayville to Gillette Park, Sayville.

Free. Parade at 11 a.m., picnic until 3 p.m. June 15.

Laugh along with comedian Anne Lipuma and a lineup celebrating LGBTQ+ history and culture with humor and heart.

The Giggle Room, 4212 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown.

$26–$70.95. Ages 16+. 7:30 p.m. June 21 (doors at 5:30 p.m.).

Celebrate at LongHouse Reserve with music by DJ Watts, a performance by the Lynn Blue Band, and the “Served with Pride” auction. Includes food, drinks, and fabulous vibes.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton.

5–8 p.m. June 21.

Join host Toni Homeperm for a fun-filled brunch held to benefit the Trevor Project.

United Methodist Church of Babylon, 21 James Street, Babylon.

$15. 11 a.m. June 22.

Celebrate one of Fire Island’s most iconic June events with floats, performances, and community cheer.

Cherry Grove, Fire Island.

Free. 2 p.m. June 29.