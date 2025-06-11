1924 Wines heats up National BBQ Festival

This weekend, the bold spirit of the Roaring Twenties is making a flavorful return to Long Island as 1924 Wines showcases its robust lineup at the National BBQ Festival, held June 13–15 at Eisenhower Park. The three-day celebration of smoky flavors and summer fun promises live music, an arcade, a live fire tasting tent—and now, a taste of vintage rebellion courtesy of 1924 Wines.

Inspired by the grit and glamour of the Prohibition era, 1924 Wines from Delicato Family Wines in Napa will be featured in a series of unique festival activations that capture the essence of their brand. Visitors 21 and over can immerse themselves in an exclusive VIP food and wine pairing experience, featuring curated BBQ kebabs crafted by Chef Marc Bynum, a Long Island native and three-time Chopped champion.

“1924 Wines pay tribute to the rebellious spirit of the Prohibition era, when the winery’s founders planted their first California vineyard,” said Nicole Parkinson, Delicato Family Wines area sales manager for New York. “Crafted to be unapologetically bold, from our Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon to our Buttery Chardonnay, each 1924 wine is made to deliver big flavor.”

The VIP area at the festival will host live demos and tastings on Friday and Saturday, pairing Bynum’s signature BBQ flavors with 1924’s full-bodied wines, such as the Double Black Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon and Port Barrel-Aged Pinot Noir. The wines are designed with bold food pairings in mind and have quickly become crowd favorites for summer grilling season.

“With its full-bodied and flavor-packed style, 1924 Wines lend the perfect pairing to BBQ—and we’re excited to bring that to life at the National BBQ Festival this weekend,” Parkinson added. “We’ve partnered with Chef Bynum and we’re welcoming all 21+ VIP attendees to stop by the festival’s interactive tasting space for complimentary sips of 1924 wines and lawn game fun.”

The brand’s retro-inspired design and marketing harken back to a time when wine was sipped behind secret speakeasy doors—something the festival’s attendees can now enjoy out in the open, no password required.

Local fans looking to bring the boldness home can find 1924 Wines at several Long Island retailers, including Port Washington Wines & Liquors, M&D Liquors in Williston Park, JD’s Discount in New Hyde Park, Carle Place Wines, Wheatley Hills Discount Liquor in Westbury, Total Wine in Westbury, and AJ7 Wine & Liquor in Levittown.

Diners can also sip 1924 Wines by the glass at popular local spots such as Prost Grill in Garden City, Fratelli Iavarone in New Hyde Park, and Passione Della Cucina in Carle Place.

For tickets and more information about the festival, visit nationalbbqfest.com. Visit www.1924wines.com for more about Delicato Family Wines in Napa.