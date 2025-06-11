Letter to the editor: Heartbroken over Domenico’s closing news

As a lifelong Long Island resident and proud member of the Gaudioso family, I write this letter with a heavy heart upon learning of the upcoming closure of Domenico’s Italian Restaurant in Levittown.

For 58 years, Domenico’s has been more than just a restaurant—it has been a cornerstone of our community, a place where generations gathered to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and everyday family dinners. My own family, like so many others, has created treasured memories within those welcoming walls. From the moment it opened in 1967, built upon cherished family recipes brought from Calabria, Domenico’s served not just authentic Italian food, but love, tradition and comfort.

This restaurant saw us through every era—from the ’70s through today—and it even stood strong during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, offering warmth and familiarity when we needed it most. It became a hub not just for dining, but for giving back, hosting local fundraisers and community events. Its role in the lives of so many cannot be overstated.

To lose Domenico’s now would be more than just the loss of a business. It would be a cultural and economic loss for Levittown and Nassau County. We urge anyone who has the means or influence to help save this magical institution. The community has already spoken loud and clear with an outpouring of love and support—please, let’s not allow this story to end here.

Thank you to the Belcastro family and all the staff who made Domenico’s what it was. You gave us a legacy we’ll always cherish—and one we hope can still be preserved.

With deepest gratitude and hope,

Maryann Gaudioso

On behalf of the Gaudioso family and countless others who love Domenico’s

Levittown