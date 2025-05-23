Levittown staple to close after 58 years

After nearly six decades, a beloved Levittown Italian eatery is saying goodbye.

The restaurant, which opened in 1967 at 3270-A Hempstead Turnpike, announced that its last day of business will be June 29 in a Facebook post on Wednesday. No reason was given for the closure.

“We want to thank you all for the last 58 years of unforgettable memories,” said the post. “We will forever be grateful for this community.”

Founded by Domenico Belcastro, the restaurant became well-known locally for its Italian fare. His son, Dominic Jr., currently operates the eatery. Domenico’s credits most of its success to recipes passed down by Belcastro’s grandmother from Calabria, Italy. The location got its start serving pizza, and now has an expansive menu featuring Italian pasta and entrée staples as well.

Through the years, the space played host to events ranging from pop-up shops to comedy shows, with the restaurant holding its own game nights on a regular basis. It also hosted fundraisers benefiting local causes, the most recent one being for the families of the victims of the West Babylon car crash that killed two high schoolers last year.

Across its social media accounts, there has been an outpouring of support for Domenico’s from the community

“Me and my wife got engaged here, three generations in our family have been to Domenico’s,” said Tom Merz on Instagram. “We will miss you guys.”

“We have been going to Domenico’s for over 45 years, since we were teens!” said Barbara Ann in a Facebook comment.

“This was a very special place to go to with wonderful people, great service and terrific food,” said Lizz Manning Mancini on Facebook. “Sorry to see it go.”

Domenico’s staff and management declined multiple requests for comment on their closure.

The restaurant’s post did leave the door open for a future return, saying they were “hopeful that this is not our last chapter.”

Domenico’s ended the post by urging all of its customers to come and grab one last meal.

“We would love to see as many of you as we can!”

