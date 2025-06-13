Standard Bots moves headquarters to Garvies Point

Standard Bots employees demonstrate how to pick up items with the company’s automation technology.

What started off as a mission to create one robot from scratch has turned into something much larger, and this year, Standard Bots expands its service to three models, all designed to load pallets of boxes and goods for manufacturers.

As the robotics company continues to grow, it has moved into a new headquarters in Glen Cove, now located at 35 Garvies Point Road.

“Glen Cove now has the highest density of robotics talent in New York,” said Evan Beard, the company’s founder and CEO. He said the company has been in the city for the past seven years and, in the search for its new headquarters, wanted to stay close by.

“We set out to design a robot from scratch to make them easier to use and more affordable,” Beard said.

Beard said the entire robot is “made from scratch” in-house, a practice uncommon in many robotics and tech companies. This practice allows the company to “innovate faster” and make new parts on demand.

Beard said the company has a large range of customers, serving large, Fortune 500 companies as well as “mom and pop” shops. He said the bots are designed to be user-friendly.

“You don’t need a manual,” he said.

Robert Kufner, the president and CEO of Hicksville-based Designtronomics, has used Standard Bots for the past year to help with the company’s “mundane work,” like moving and storing boxes. He uses the automation as a “labor enhancement” to help speed the process along.

According to the Standard Bots team, businesses that have implemented their technology have seen an average 30% increase in production and a 25% decrease in labor costs.

Jeff Burnstein, the president of the Association for Advancing Automation and the grand opening’s keynote speaker, said that automation can be used as a tool for industries that are currently facing labor shortages, like construction.

“Things are really accelerating, but there’s so much further to go,” said Burnstein, who has been in robotics for 44 years.

“Standard Bots’ investment in Long Island reinforces our position as a leader in advanced manufacturing. Bringing cutting-edge robotics technology to our region not only supports local production but also creates new opportunities for high-tech jobs and innovation across industries,” said Jamie Moore, president of Ignite Long Island, a regional manufacturing consortium.