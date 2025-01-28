Locust Valley robotics team wins qualifying tournament

The Locust Valley High School robotics team, Kuiper 8013, participated in two FIRST Long Island qualifying tournaments at Sewanhaka High School on Jan. 18 and 19, winning eight of ten matches, finishing in third and first place and punching its ticket to the championship round.

After five months of working on their contraptions, the team was excited to showcase its innovations and teamwork in the fast-paced event. On Jan. 18, Team Kuiper won three of five matches and ranked 3 rd out of 16 teams. On Jan. 19, together with its alliance partner from Portledge High School, the team won the competition. On Jan. 19, Kuiper went undefeated in five matches and ranked no. 1 out of 18 teams.

The team took home the Control Award and Innovated Award. These incredible showings helped the team advance to the FIRST Long Island

Regional Tournament at Hofstra University from March 19-22. Before that, the team will host the FIRST Tech Challenge at the high school gymnasium on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

