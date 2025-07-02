Attendees of the event pictured with the mishoon

A handcrafted canoe built by members of the Shinnecock and Mashpee Wampanoag tribes is now on display at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City.

The traditional vessel, known as a mishoon, was unveiled on June 30. It was carved on Long Island from a 1,700-pound white pine using fire, controlled burning, and hand tools, a method passed down through generations.

The finished 10-foot white pine mishoon will be on display in the museum’s lobby until the new exhibit called “Saltwater Stories” opens in October.

Named “Pewea Koowa”, or “Little Pine”, the mishoon symbolizes the enduring relationship between Indigenous communities and the waterways of the region.

“The arrival of this mishoon is a powerful moment for the Long Island Children’s Museum and the families we serve,” Long Island Children’s Museum President Erika S. Floreska said.

Chenae Bullock, a Shinnecock tribal member, historian, and activist, says she has crafted many missions and participated in several maiden voyages throughout her life. However, this particular journey was different because it took place in her home waters.

“Water holds memory, and I believe that in this moment, we unlocked memories for our community,” Bullock said.

During the arrival ceremony, the museum will also declare its support for the development of a second mishoon that will stay with the Shinnecock community.

“It is essential that this knowledge stays rooted where it belongs, within the Indigenous community, where it can be passed down to future generations,” Floreska said.

The National Nautical Heritage Grant, Ørsted, and the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation contributed funding for the creation of the mishoon project that celebrates Native American nautical customs and encourages cultural preservation.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation awarded the grant through the New York State Maritime Legacy Education Subgrant Program, which funds public education campaigns that promote New York’s maritime heritage.

If you would like to learn more about this artifact, you can visit https://www.licm.org/ for more information.