Girls Inc. of LI celebrates 20th anniversary at Long Island Children’s Museum

Girls Inc. of Long Island held a Galentine’s event at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City to kick off their 20th anniversary. From the screening of the documentary “Show Her the Money”, from Award winning filmmaker Ky Dickens to the conversations about women and money, generational wealth, and entrepreneurship, everyone left full of inspiration and information.

Financial independence is a crucial step toward empowering women to make decisions that shape their lives and futures. When women have control over their finances, they can break cycles of inequality, build generational wealth, and create opportunities — not just for themselves, but for entire communities.

Three engaging panelists, Katherine Dean, Elene Bara and Jennifer Fasano, closed out the event with an empowering discussion on financial independence for women. Events like this highlight how essential it is to provide women and girls with the knowledge, resources, and support to thrive financially.

Join Girls Inc. of Long Island for their next event on Thursday, March 20 at their annual Champion for Girls Breakfast & Fundraiser at the Hamlet Golf & Country Club in Commack. The discussion will examine the unique ways women lead using a powerful mix of attributes that drives impact now and in the future.