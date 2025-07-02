Town of North Hempstead honors veterans with banners in parks

The Town of North Hempstead honored veterans at Clinton G. Martin Park as part of its Hometown Heroes program.

North Hempstead Town Council Member Christine Liu honored veterans and their families who are involved in the town’s Hometown Heroes program shortly before Independence Day.

“You are the heart of our country. You protect us. You’re our leaders and you’re also our neighbors who live here,” Liu said at the ceremony on Wednesday, July 2.

Liu presented 12 veterans or their family members with a Proclamation of Recognition at Clinton G. Martin Park, commemorating their service to the Town of North Hempstead and the United States of America.

The program promotes veterans and their service, as banners with their photo, name, and the war they fought in hang on lampposts and street poles in six of the town’s parks.

Many of the veterans represented in Clinton G. Martin Park are from the New Hyde Park area. The town said that residents were allowed to choose from one of six town parks to have their banners flown.

Residents went through an application process earlier in the year to receive the honor. Banners were first hung on Memorial Day and will stay up through Veterans Day.

Liu said that one of the veterans honored on Wednesday, Michael Dolan, inspired her to start the Hometown Heroes program.

“I may have spearheaded this program, but I had many critical and crucial partners helping along the way,” she said.

Liu said the program is similar to those in other towns and is meant to honor the veterans who have kept the country safe.

“We want to give our veterans the recognition they deserve and highlight them right here in our community,” she said. “We are bringing our history books to life with these distinguished military banners in our town parks for everyone to see, learn about and applaud.”

Liu honored the following veterans for their service, all of whom have a banner at the park:

Richard DeMartino: Navy petty officer during the Vietnam War

Peter Ciraulo: Navy Lt. from 1966 to 1969

Paul Palazzolo: Navy petty officer 2nd class from 1979 to 1985

Michael Schoener: Army Pvt. during World War II

Michael Dolan: Army specialist from 1967 to 1968

Manuel V. Martin: Master Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1992

Joseph Panetta: Army Sgt. from 1951 to 1953

Gerard Schiraldi: military police officer in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1969

Gary S. Wargo: Army chief warrant officer 3 from 1970 to 1994

Eric Spinner: Army specialist 5th class from 1965 to 1971

Eileen Patterson: airman in the U.S. Air Force from 1973 to 1975

Bert Moskowitz: Army technician 4th grade during World War II

Six other veterans also have banners at Clinton G. Martin Park:

Richard Bletsch: Army specialist 4th class from 1969 to 1971

Ralph Leonardi: Army Pfc. during World War II

Lionel Ridgwell: Army specialist 4th class during the Vietnam War

Jack Hawkins: Navy seaman 1st class from 1945 to 1946

Gino Delsignore: United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953

Bruce Smith: Army Sgt. from 1968 to 1971