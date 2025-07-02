Port Washington set to host annual ‘Paddle for Port’ Kayak Run

The Community Chest of Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead invite residents to hit the water for a good cause at the annual Manhasset Bay Kayak Run, known as “Paddle for Port,” on Saturday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

This family-friendly fundraiser offers a leisurely paddle around Manhasset Bay, with participants launching from either the North Hempstead Town Dock or the Manorhaven boat ramp. Paddlers can use kayaks, paddle boards, or canoes to enjoy the scenic bay, all while raising money for local charities.

The event benefits the Community Chest of Port Washington, a nonprofit grant-making organization that supports over 28 local charities serving more than 7,000 residents, including children, seniors, and families in need.

Discounted kayak rentals are available at Atlantic Outfitters, 405 Main St., and Kostal Paddle, 158 Manorhaven Blvd., for those who don’t have their own equipment.

Following the paddle, a raffle drawing for a brand-new kayak will be held around noon at the Town Dock.

Entry fees are $30 for adults 21 and over and $15 for participants under 21 if registered in advance, or $45 and $25 respectively on July 19.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.portchest.org. Paper registration forms are also available at the Town Dock, Atlantic Outfitters, and the Community Chest office, and can be dropped off at either location.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held on the rain date: Sunday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact the Town of North Hempstead at 311 or the Community Chest at 516-767-2121.

Founded to support and strengthen Port Washington’s nonprofit landscape, the Community Chest raises funds year-round to support programs serving the local community. Its grants benefit a wide range of services, from youth programs to mental health support and senior care. Learn more at www.portchest.org.