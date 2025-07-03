Jericho Cares celebrates 5 years with inaugural cocktail party

Jericho Cares board members Robert Surber, Katelyn Slawitsky, Jodi Orbuch, Diane Saunders, Fran O’Connor, Ellie Musmeci and Justin De Castri (L. to R.) at the nonprofit’s inaugural cocktail fundraiser.

As Jericho Cares celebrates its fifth year serving the community, the nonprofit held its inaugural cocktail fundraiser at the Muttontown Club in East Norwich, garnering over 200 attendees.

“Jericho Cares’ inaugural cocktail party exceeded all expectations and was a clear signal that people care deeply about building stronger, more compassionate communities,” said the organization’s president and founder, Fran O’Connor.

Jericho Cares is a nonprofit that assists local families by providing food and clothing, celebrating birthdays and holidays, and creating a support network. Founded in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit delivers food and supplies to families within a 20-mile radius of Jericho.

In addition to its daily operations, Jericho Cares hosts holiday initiatives. In November, the group fed 390 residents for Thanksgiving, and in December, it provided 191 children with holiday presents.

The nonprofit partners with similar local organizations, including Island Harvest, the Morgan Walsh Foundation and the Allied Foundation. Last month, the group helped provide single mother Melissa Romero with a refurbished vehicle through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, Allstate and Flower Hill Auto Body of Roslyn.

At its inaugural fundraiser, the nonprofit highlighted three individuals who have helped support its mission throughout the past five years. The event, sponsored by The Power of Giving, saw over 220 attendees.

The three honorees included Chris Geslani of Power Home Remodeling; Hank Grishman, the retiring superintendent of the Jericho School District; and Bob Hoffman, a retired Jericho teacher.

“I had the chance to speak with so many people—our honorees, longtime supporters, new faces—each one bringing their own passion and ideas to the table. It was a powerful reminder that it’s about all of us working together toward a common purpose,” O’Connor said.

The organization said all donations will be used to expand its mission and programs. O’Connor said the event was a “powerful reminder” of the unifying goal of helping others in the community.

“Events like these aren’t just celebrations—they’re signals of what’s possible when people believe in something bigger than themselves… Let’s keep the momentum going and continue to make a difference one family at a time,” O’Connor said.

Next on the docket is the annual school supply and shoe drive. The back-to-school drive was the organization’s first event in 2020, and it has been a tradition ever since.

Last summer, the nonprofit supplied 122 pairs of new sneakers to local students. This year, O’Connor said the group hopes to donate 125.

To learn more about the nonprofit’s mission or to volunteer, visit jerichocares.org or email volunteers@jerichocares.com.