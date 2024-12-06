Jericho Cares feeds 390 people for the holidays

Jericho Cares partners with Amazon for the first time to help deliver food to local families in need

Jericho Cares fed 390 people food for the holidays with help from new partners at last month’s annual Thanksgiving food drive.

“Everything Thanksgiving, we have a Thanksgiving event,” said the nonprofit’s president, Fran O’Connor.

She said the Thanksgiving food drive is one of the nonprofit’s four biggest events each year.

On Nov. 23, 86 families came to the VFW Syosset to pick up food for the holidays.

Bags were packed with Thanksgiving foods, including chicken and turkey donated by Island Harvest. Housewares and cutlery are provided with each bag.

There is a clothing drive at the event for families who may need winter clothing as well.

What set this year apart was Jericho Cares’ new partners.

“We partnered with Amazon,” said O’Connor.

“And Amazon helped us transport all of the food from Island Harvest.”

The nonprofit also partnered with Allied Foundation, which providing diapers and period kits to families in need.

“They brought every diaper size that was needed by the families,” O’Connor said.

“It was an extra bonus for the families,” she said.

The Allied Foundation is an existing partner with the nonprofit, but this is the first year that it donated diapers and personal care items at the Thanksgiving event.

This year, Jericho Cares helped a total of 86 families. Last year, the nonprofit fed about 75 families.

“We have seen a slow increase every year,” O’Connor said.

Jericho Cares is a nonprofit organization that assists local families in need year-round. The nonprofit delivers to families within a 20-mile radius of Jericho.

“What we do day-to-day is provide food and toiletries, and sometimes clothing or houseware items to families,” O’Connor said.

In addition to weekly packages, the nonprofit hosts four major events throughout the year.

In addition to the annual Thanksgiving event, there are events during the back-to-school season, the holidays and Easter.

This August, Jericho Cares provided 122 new sneakers to local students.

The holiday event is coming up on Dec. 15.

This year, the nonprofit will help 20 additional children, giving gifts to 191 local kids.

For anyone interested in learning more or donating, visit jerichocares.org.