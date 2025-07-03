Wild Ginger, an Asian Fusion restaurant in Great Neck Plaza, closed its doors after 23 years.

Wild Ginger, an Asian fusion restaurant nestled in the downtown of Great Neck Plaza, served its last meal after closing its doors due to costs after dishing out traditional meals for 23 years.

Located at 48 Great Neck Road in the Gardens in the Great Neck shopping center, Wild Ginger offered dishes from traditional Japanese sushi to Singaporean Thin Rice Noodles, dim sum and Thai coconut curry.

It officially shut its doors two weeks ago.

Efforts to get a comment from the business were unavailing.

A sign posted in the window of the shuttered restaurant states the business closed “due to high unsustainable cost of operation.”

The message also thanked its customers for coming to eat at Wild Ginger.

Wild Ginger also operates locations in Smithtown, Bronxville and Rockville Center. It also had a restaurant in Ridgewood, N.J., which is also reported to be closed.