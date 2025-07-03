Quantcast
Business
Great Neck

Wild Ginger, Asian fusion restaurant in Great Neck Plaza, shutters after 23 years

By Posted on
Wild Ginger, an Asian Fusion restaurant in Great Neck Plaza, closed its doors after 23 years.
Wild Ginger, an Asian Fusion restaurant in Great Neck Plaza, closed its doors after 23 years.
Cameryn Oakes

Wild Ginger, an Asian fusion restaurant nestled in the downtown of Great Neck Plaza, served its last meal after closing its doors due to costs after dishing out traditional meals for 23 years.

Located at 48 Great Neck Road in the Gardens in the Great Neck shopping center, Wild Ginger offered dishes from traditional Japanese sushi to Singaporean Thin Rice Noodles, dim sum and Thai coconut curry.

It officially shut its doors two weeks ago.

A sign in the window of Wild Ginger states the restaurant closed due to high costs.
A sign in the window of Wild Ginger states that the restaurant closed due to high costs. Cameryn Oakes

Efforts to get a comment from the business were unavailing.

A sign posted in the window of the shuttered restaurant states the business closed “due to high unsustainable cost of operation.”

The message also thanked its customers for coming to eat at Wild Ginger.

Wild Ginger also operates locations in Smithtown, Bronxville and Rockville Center. It also had a restaurant in Ridgewood, N.J., which is also reported to be closed.

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

