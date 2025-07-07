Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: The Vigilant Fire Co.

Great Neck’s community organizations and abundant resources are a flex for our town, including the three fire and rescue companies that ably cover our peninsula: Alert Fire Company, Vigilant Fire Company, and Manhasset-Lakeville. Alert and Vigilant are among the oldest Great Neck volunteer organizations in our town that are operational today.

By every measure, they are straight fire (really good). In this column, our focus is on Vigilant.

How it Started

Prior to Vigilant’s formation, Alert was already firmly established as a fire company for points north, in late 1901 in the “Old Village” of Great Neck. The reason is that, in the early days (pre-LIRR), Steppingstone Marina by way of Steamboat Road was the main transport hub that peninsula residents utilized, traveling by steamship to visit New York City.

Once the railways were established, a single track line in 1898 (first on grade, then below-grade where they remain today), Great Neck Plaza became the center of our downtown, and the last stop getting off the island, so to speak. Due to the hustle and bustle, residents determined that in addition to Alert, another fire station was needed to the south. Enter, Vigilant. <www.vigilantfd.com>

Granted a charter by the Town of North Hempstead, Vigilant Engine and Hook and Ladder Company No. 1, Inc. was formally incorporated on November 21, 1904. In Vigilant’s early days, horses borrowed from the local bakery pulled the heavy fire equipment. Cute. The first Vigilant firehouse was located at 55 North Station Plaza, formerly owned by W.R. Grace, a prominent resident tycoon. In 1957, they relocated to 83 Cuttermill Road, their current headquarters.

NYC papers called the local fire companies “Great Neck’s Millionaire Firemen,” getting a lot of publicity for their uber-wealthy members. The socialite “fire laddies” included American financier, J. Pierpont Morgan, William R. Grace, “merchant prince of the seas.” <www.alertfd.org >

Another major Vigilant benefactor with main character energy was William K. Vanderbilt, who famously staged fire drills at his mansion in the Village of Lake Success, getting amped watching the Vigilants in action. Even the demure and boujee Mrs. Vanderbilt joined the fray and played the damsel in distress. Good times.

Like the Alerts, the Vigilants were always in fundraising mode to raise revenues to maintain their fire equipment and operations. That put them in contact with our town’s very famous residents, legion in the entertainment industry.

Some showbiz luminaries even became Vigilants and caught the vibe, apparently. Fun fact- Did you know that the Vigilant’s original firehouse (where Riverside- Nassau North Chapel is today) was Great Neck’s first movie theatre? Of course, later, the Squire Theatre on Middle Neck Road became iconic as our high-key movie house, now occupied by Lounge X. Across the street was the Playhouse, which was an off-Broadway stage. We weren’t playing (or were we?) – our music, arts and culture ran deep.

By 1913, fundraising drives were no longer required for the fire companies to continue operations, they were permitted to contract directly with local municipalities for funding.

Whoever arrived to the scene first got paid. So, there was a veritable “race to the fire” between Vigilant and Alert. Today, there is less “competition” as the jurisdictions are clearly apportioned.

Vigilant provides fire protection to Great Neck Estates, Kensington, parts of Thomaston, Great Neck Plaza and the unincorporated areas north of the railroad tracks. Vigilant also provides EMS to all of Great Neck, north of the Long Island Railroad. Facts.

How it’s Going

Training has always been a priority for the Vigilants. They hold regular classes and exercises each month, and the company does continuing education at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy. Live drills with live fires are conducted to simulate typical fire situations. Other classes are held “in technical rescue, vehicle extrication, hazardous materials, and firefighting tactics,” per the Vigilant website.

“Vigilant’s ambulance personnel are expertly trained, meeting or exceeding established NYS, National Fire Academy and National Fire Protection Association standards.” First, to the level of Emergency Medical Technician, then Advanced EMT. The highest level is that of a paramedic.

Since 2003, the United States Merchant Marine Academy in the Village of Kings Point has proven to be a great resource to Vigilant’s EMS division. Its cadets receive EMT training and diligently assist in emergency response on the peninsula.

We Must Be Vigilant

On Sept. 11, 2001, Vigilant responded on that awful day, and units were immediately dispatched. Sadly, Vigilant First Assistant Chief Jonathan Ielpi, a New York City firefighter, perished.

Firefighters Park in the Great Neck Park District at Grace Avenue was dedicated to Ielpi’s memory. In addition, a statue was erected at the park as a memorial to Great Neck firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Of critical note, there have been many more 9/11 deaths and terminal illnesses since that fateful day. Due to increased acts of global and domestic terrorism, Vigilants are specially trained in such emergency response.

Advancements in technology have resulted in equipment and skills upgrades including “computer-aided dispatch, thermal imaging cameras, digital gas and atmospheric metering equipment” per Vigilaint’s website, to assist firefighting and rescue skills. It remains uncertain how AI and robots will affect fire service, emergency medical services, and the saving of lives in the future.

Meanwhile, we owe a debt of gratitude to our dedicated first responders who keep us safe as they run towards danger. Among them are Vigilant Vice President Zachary Goldfarb, a retired FDNY employee, a highly credentialed emergency manager, and my partner.

