Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Shireinu Choir of Long Island

Those Who Wish to Sing, Always Find a Song.

As many know, the Great Neck peninsula has a storied tradition in music and the arts, hearkening back to the Roaring Twenties, and continuing strong at our centennial, over 100 years later. We recently ran into Alise Kreditor, who shared one of her passions- the Shireinu Choir of Long Island, established in 2017.

Under the direction of Great Neck resident, Deborah Tartell, Shireinu is the largest NYS community choir focused on the beauty of Jewish song. Starting out with 25 singers, Shireinu is proud of its burgeoning choral troupe. Today, they proudly number 95 voices strong, ranging in age from 16-95!

Giving Back. Paying it Forward.

From inception, the Shireinu Choir fulfilled its mission of outreach and giving back, with its primary fundraising through musical performances. The Shireinu Choir has an annual benefit concert and this year, their event is a tribute dedicated to all the victims of the 10/7 massacre.

In the past, they have supported the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County, Hatzilu Rescue Organization, Magen David Adom and local food banks. Lately, Shireinu has helped those directly impacted in the horrific wake of October 7 in Israel. As a result of the 2023 massacre, and destruction of entire neighborhoods, thousands of Israeli citizens were left homeless.

Many suffer from post-traumatic stress arising out of the still ongoing war. To support their displaced youngsters, Shireinu is raising scholarship funds to provide young Israeli teens with a U.S. summer camp experience at Camp Tel Yehudah in upstate New York State. (Read more, below.) Recently, Shireinu also participated in an event celebrating the life of Plainview resident, Omer Neutra, a fallen Israeli Defense Forces soldier.

In Memory of Gili Adar

Gili Adar was another casualty of 10/7. A vibrant 24-year-old, she was murdered by terrorists that day. After the attack, two choir members, Cheryl Eisberg Moin and Ellen Widawsky visited the infamous site of the Nova Music Festival in Re’im, Israel.

There, they met Orna and Eldad Adar, the parents of Gili Adar. Cheryl and Ellen were so moved by the grieving parents’ stories about Gili, they felt compelled to act and determined to celebrate her brief life in a meaningful way.

“We knew the best way to honor her life was through music, creating awareness and fundraising,” said Cheryl.

According to Ellen, “Meeting Orna and Eldad changed my life. Their beautiful daughter Gili was murdered, her bright light was extinguished. We will never forget her or the others whose lives were taken too soon on that awful day in October.”

Leading with Love. Singing Their Hearts Out.

In tribute to Gili, Shireinu commissioned world-renowned Jewish choral composer David Burger to write a song in her memory, along with all the victims of the Oct. 7 massacre.

The lyrics to “Beautiful Child (Gili’s Song)”, co-written by David Burger and Cheryl Eisberg Moin, highlight Gili’s positivity, her light, juxtaposed against the horrific events that took so many lives. “We were thrilled to work with David, who created a piece that captures a range of emotions,” said Cheryl. Ellen adds, “Gili will live on forever in this new song.”

As for the maestro herself, Deborah Tartell, conductor of the choir, she believes David Burger’s “Beautiful Child” is a masterpiece that fully captures the essence of Gili Adar’s beautiful soul.

“It is always an exciting prospect and a privilege for a conductor to debut newly composed music,” Tartell said. “I am especially honored to bring a ‘world premiere’ to the stage by one of the most talented and celebrated Jewish choral music composers of our time.”

And so, in memory of Gili, Shireinu will sing “Beautiful Child (Gili’s Song)” at their annual benefit concert. This year’s Shireinu Choir of Long Island concert will be held on Sunday, June 22, at 3 p.m. at Temple Beth-El of Great Neck.

General admission is $30.00; a limited number of reserved seats are available at $100. Temple Beth-El is located at 5 Old Mill Road, Great Neck. For additional information and to purchase tickets visit www.shireinuchoirli.org.

The Gili Adar Fund

The Gili Adar Fund for Camp Tel Yehudah was established to raise tuition funds for prospective campers, at the same place where Gili spent some wonderful summers, including as a camp counselor. For 2025, funds raised in Gili’s memory by Shireinu will be earmarked for displaced Israelis forever altered by Oct. 7, to learn and heal at Jewish summer camp.

These deserving young Israelis are from Netiv Ha’asara, a moshav on the Gaza border, and they have not been able to return home since Oct. 7. Remarkably, the choir has raised enough money to sponsor 16 Israeli teens this summer! To support the Gili Adar Fund for Camp Tel Yehudah, visit www.shireinuchoirli.org or send checks to: Shireinu Choir of Long Island, P.O. Box 231151, Great Neck, NY 11023 or zelle to info@shireinuchoirli.org.

About Camp Tel Yehudah

Camp Tel Yehudah is set in idyllic Barryville, N.Y. and attracts Jewish children from around the world. Their dynamic program builds leadership skills and motivation, social responsibility, critical thinking and life-long commitment to Israel and the Jewish nation.

“Camp Tel Yehudah has long been a joyful and transformative place where Jews can come together to learn, grow, and build lasting connections. This summer, we are honored to welcome both returning and new teens from Netiv Ha’asara, and those who have endured unimaginable loss and trauma. They will have the opportunity to experience the warmth, friendship, and renewal that summer camp provides in the beauty of nature. Here they may find a sense of hope and belonging in a space that is truly their own,” said David Weinstein, executive director.

Great Neck residents are a grateful and charitable lot– there are many good citizens among us.

Thanks to the harmonious voices, synergies, and generosity of Debbie, Cheryl, Ellen, and some others from our hometown, scared and scarred young lives will be immersed in relative serenity, solidarity, and safety, if only temporarily, far, far away from the troubles of their hometown.

Janet Nina Esagoff launched her boutique litigation firm, Esagoff Law Group PC in 2017, in her hometown of Great Neck. Prior to the law, Janet was a designer of special–occasion wear for girls and women at “Party Girl”, her Bond Street boutique. In 2021, Janet founded Destination: Great Neck, a 501c3 community organization. Follow @greatneckbiz