Kids Need More holds 2nd annual car wash fundraiser

The Latke Loves team raised $300 for the Kids Need More Holiday Cheer Bus.
Courtesy Kids Need More
A group of spirited volunteers from Kids Need More had their 2nd annual car wash fundraiser, generously hosted by Hassell Auto Body in West Babylon.
The Latke Loves team was able to raise $300 for Kids Need More (stylized KiDS NEED MoRE), an Amityville-based nonprofit that is dedicated to bringing fun, friendship, and holiday magic to kids coping with serious illnesses, food insecurity, bereavement, homelessness, and other tough situations.
Read also: Kids Need More Volunteers’ act of love: A community fundraiser for Amanda Haeffer Each year, the charity has its highly anticipated Holiday Cheer Bus event, of which the Latke Loves team are regular participants. The volunteers raise money, collect toys, and create wonderful memories for over 1,000 children. This car wash marked the first step in the Latke Loves’ goal of $2,000 to fund the bus that takes them to the families in need. If you’d like to donate, become a sponsor, or find out more information, please contact head elf Jillian at jillian.yuni@kidsneedmore.org or visit the organization’s website at kidsneedmore.org.