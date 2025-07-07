Kids Need More holds 2nd annual car wash fundraiser

The Latke Loves team raised $300 for the Kids Need More Holiday Cheer Bus.

A group of spirited volunteers from Kids Need More had their 2nd annual car wash fundraiser, generously hosted by Hassell Auto Body in West Babylon.

The Latke Loves team was able to raise $300 for Kids Need More (stylized KiDS NEED MoRE), an Amityville-based nonprofit that is dedicated to bringing fun, friendship, and holiday magic to kids coping with serious illnesses, food insecurity, bereavement, homelessness, and other tough situations.