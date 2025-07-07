Saddle Rock Mayor Dan Levy reassured residents that the temple proposal was being done legally and that a public hearing would be held on the proposal.

Saddle Rock residents, local leaders and congregants were at odds over a proposed temple in the village, which would re-establish one that burned down last year on a historic plot of land.

The topic was discussed at the Saddle Rock Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, July 2. Mayor Dan Levy said a public hearing will be held in the future once official plans have been submitted.

The meeting descended into chaos as audience members continuously yelled out from their seats and often spoke over one another. By the end, the board members could not be heard from the audience, quietly grabbed their things and walked away from the dais as the audience continued to debate among themselves.

Saddle Rock resident Vivian Kollenscher spoke in opposition to the proposal due to issues of transparency and procedure. She clarified that she was not opposed to the temple itself.

“What is transparency?” Kollenscher asked. “Is it that you bring to a meeting and say ‘we’re discussing a subdivision for 200 Gristmill?’ You can make whatever decision you want, but you don’t include the residents.”

The temple would be for the Saddle Rock Minyan, which burned down in a fire last fall on Yom Kippur.

The temple is being proposed at 200 Gristmill Lane on a plot of land that houses the first home built in the village, nestled next to the historic Saddle Rock Grist Mill.

Levy said that prior to the property being bought, the village told the buyer the historic home could not be torn down despite original plans to do so.

After exhausting options to tear down the building, Levy said the buyer opted to subdivide the western portion of the property instead. Levy said this was legal and the village had no standing to block it.

Levy said all protocols done so far have been conducted legally, including the lot subdivision.

“It was done legally, it was done properly,” Levy said. “He had the frontage, he has the depth and he has the volume.”

Representatives from Saddle Rock Minyan also defended their actions, saying everything has been done legally.

“This temple is doing everything legally by law,” said Ronnie Shaban, a realtor who is responsible for the temple’s tax-exempt organization filing.

Shaban said the proposal is also less than the maximum building dimensions permitted under law.

Levy said benefits to the village include an additional tax lot and raising home property values. Neighbors argued their home values would go down.

Levy said he received preliminary plans from the congregation about two weeks ago. He said he asked to limit the occupants to 200 after receiving input from someone who opposed the plans, which he said the synagogue agreed to.

An individual from the audience said there are more objections to the proposal than just the number of congregants. Levy said the remaining issues would be discussed at the public hearing.

Kollenscher, who is a part of a group of residents in opposition to the proposal, said their main issues concern impacts on the environment, traffic, safety and parking.

She suggested that a meeting be held on each issue, foreseeing a heated, hours-long meeting if only one hearing is held.

Residents pointed out that Levy and two of the other four trustees are named as members of the Saddle Rock Minyan. Levy responded by saying that while he may be on a list of members, he and other trustees are not active.

“I was never in the position to say ‘I’m building a temple in memory of somebody,’” Levy said. “I’m not donating to the temple, I’m not building the temple, I’m not a member of the temple, but I have a great respect for the rabbi and the congregation because they are good people.”

Levy suggested a small group from the opposition join a meeting with the village to express their thoughts.

“We have such a strong opposition,” Levy said. “I was hoping that we can bridge it and come to some sort of [agreement] where the congregation and the opposition can agree.”

Levy said he also retained Mineola-based law firm Bee Ready Law Group to assist the village through the process, which the board approved unanimously at the same meeting.