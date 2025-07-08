Valentino among new arrivals in Belmont Park Village shopping center

Belmont Park Village’s concierge, a service available to all guests free of charge, stands with a cart full of bags.

Shoppers looking to satisfy their expensive taste on a budget now have more options in Belmont Park Village.

Elmont’s new discount shopping center, which has been progressively opening up primarily European boutiques and cafes since late fall, is expanding its high-end offerings this July.

Valentino, the luxury Italian fashion brand, opened its doors just a few days before the start of the month. Kurt Geiger, a fashion-forward footwear brand, and Hundredfold, an American brasserie, began welcoming customers in on July 2. And French skincare and fragrance shop L’Occitane en Provence is set to open in the coming weeks.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our latest arrivals to Belmont Park Village,” said Simon Williamson, chief merchant at Belmont Park Village. “From the Italian elegance of Valentino to bold British accessories at Kurt Geiger and beloved French skincare at L’Occitane en Provence, the village continues to grow as a destination for discovery on Long Island.”

The newly opened stores join the collection of 26 boutiques and six eateries currently open in the village, including Vivienne Westwood, Thom Browne, Missoni, Orlebar Brown, Lacoste, Longchamp and Sunglass Hut. The 155-unit shopping center now has 26 boutiques and six eateries open. The team behind the project says it plans to continue filling the open storefronts over the course of the summer and fall.

Williamson said the opening of Hundredfold marked an important step for the shopping center as the village’s first full-service, sit-down eatery to serve customers.

“With the debut of Hundredfold Brasserie, our first full-service restaurant, we’re inviting guests to stay a little longer and savor the village in a new way,” Williamson said.

The restaurant, which serves French classics with an American twist, is headed by Patina Group and James Beard Award-winning chef Timothy Hollingsworth.

Its all-day menu includes truffled croque monsieur, steak frites, French bread pizza, steak au poivre, a trout taquito and cocktails like the Hip Flask, served in an actual flask, a martini garnished with a chocolate croissant and the Femme Libertine, a Brut Rosé sorbet sparkler.

The Belmont Park Village team has emphasized a commitment to creating a welcoming, family-friendly, lively atmosphere through their opening process, holding concerts and holiday programming in their open public spaces as the weather has warmed through the spring.

Through July, the shopping center will be holding summer Friday concerts with live DJs and musical performances from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eateries Fiftyfold and vegan Le Botaniste will offer Happy hour specials on food and wine through the concert evenings.

Additionally, every weekend, shoppers will have a chance to win a $100 gift card to shop the village boutiques through a Guess the Code game in the Village Concierge.

Belmont Park Village is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2601 Hempstead Turnpike.