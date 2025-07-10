Leading the Fight Against Dementia: Dr. Keith Darrow Sets the Standard

Alzheimer’s and brain health deserve attention year-round, as millions are affected by dementia and related conditions. Raising awareness, promoting prevention, and supporting brain health are critical every day. As the global population ages, the urgency to address cognitive decline and its associated risks has never been greater. Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, affects over 7 million Americans aged 65 and older, with projections estimating nearly 13 million cases by 2050. This June, Dr. Keith Darrow, PhD, a Harvard Medical and MIT-trained neuroscientist and clinical audiologist, and his team at Hearing and Brain Centers of America have partnered with PreventingDecline.com to take bold steps to combat this growing epidemic by offering a Free Brain Care Score and a comprehensive Dementia Risk Reduction Library to seniors nationwide. By visiting BrainCareHealth.com, seniors can request an appointment to assess their brain health and access critical resources and treatments to reduce their dementia risk.

The Intersection of Hearing Health and Cognitive Decline

Dr. Keith Darrow, the driving force behind the Excellence in Audiology movement, has dedicated his career to bridging the gap between hearing health and cognitive well-being. His research highlights a critical, yet often overlooked, risk factor for dementia: untreated hearing loss. According to the National Institute on Aging, hearing loss is one of the most significant modifiable risk factors for cognitive decline, with studies showing that individuals with moderate hearing loss are twice as likely to develop dementia, and those with severe hearing loss face a fivefold increased risk. This connection is particularly alarming given that nearly 50 million Americans suffer from hearing loss, and 1.5 billion people worldwide experience tinnitus, a condition often linked to progressive degenerative disorders that may signal early cognitive decline.

Dr. Darrow’s work emphasizes that hearing loss is not merely an inconvenience, but a serious public health issue that impacts brain function. The brain relies on auditory input to maintain cognitive sharpness, and untreated hearing loss can lead to social isolation, reduced mental stimulation, and accelerated cognitive decline. “Hearing loss is the number one modifiable mid-life risk factor for preventing dementia,” Dr. Darrow explains. “By addressing hearing health early, we can significantly reduce the risk of cognitive decline and improve quality of life.” His vision is to empower seniors to take proactive steps toward brain health, and his innovative approach is transforming the field of audiology.

Raising Awareness Through the Free Brain Care Score

Hearing and Brain Centers of America are raising the bar for community outreach by offering a Free Brain Care Score to all seniors. This unique assessment, available by requesting an appointment through BrainCareHealth.com or calling (516) 212-7722, provides a personalized evaluation of an individual’s hearing health and a cognitive screening with actionable next steps. The evaluation is designed to identify early risk factors of cognitive decline and dementia, assess their potential impact on cognitive function, and provide actionable recommendations to mitigate risks and live your best life.

This initiative is particularly timely, as early detection and intervention are critical in managing dementia risk. The Alzheimer’s Association notes that up to 45% of dementia cases may be attributable to modifiable risk factors, such as hearing loss, high blood pressure, and lack of physical activity. By offering the Free Brain Care Score, Dr. Darrow and his team are addressing one of the most actionable of these factors, ensuring that seniors have access to the tools and health education they need to protect their cognitive health.

The Dementia Risk Reduction Library: Empowering Seniors with Knowledge

In addition to the Free Brain Care Score, Hearing and Brain Centers are providing seniors with access to a comprehensive Dementia Risk Reduction Library, available upon requesting an appointment at BrainCareHealth.com. This curated collection of resources, developed by Dr. Darrow and his team, includes evidence-based information on all 14 modifiable mid-life risk factors for Dementia; including his best-selling book: “Preventing Decline: Advances in the Medical Treatment of Hearing Loss and Tinnitus” as well as practical strategies in social engagement, physical activity, and nutrition for reducing dementia risk.

The Dementia Risk Reduction Library draws heavily from Dr. Darrow’s Amazon best-selling books, Preventing Decline: Advances in the Medical Treatment of Hearing Loss and Tinnitus and Stop Living in Isolation. These books offer an in-depth exploration of how modern hearing treatments can enhance brain function, improve quality of life, and potentially slow the progression of dementia. The library also includes articles, videos, and podcasts where Dr. Darrow and leading wellness experts share science-backed tools for active aging and independence.

One of the library’s key messages is the importance of early intervention. According to the National Institute of Health, brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s can begin 20 years before symptoms appear, underscoring the need for proactive measures. The Dementia Risk Reduction Library equips seniors with practical steps, such as adopting a heart-healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and seeking treatment for hearing loss, all of which can significantly lower dementia risk.

Dr. Keith Darrow: A Visionary in Audiology and Dementia Research

Dr. Darrow’s contributions to audiology and dementia research are nothing short of revolutionary. As the only Harvard Medical and MIT-trained neuroscientist in private practice audiology, he brings a unique perspective to the field. His research, cited over 1050 times, has advanced our understanding of the neurological implications of hearing loss and its role in cognitive decline. His leadership of the Excellence in Audiology movement has inspired over 1,296 audiologists and hearing specialists from eight countries to prioritize brain health in their practices.

Dr. Darrow’s commitment to patient care is equally remarkable. His clinics, recognized as one of the fastest-growing audiology practices in North America by Inc. 500 | 5000, have served over 27,000 community members and educated more than 162,000 individuals through national speaking tours. What sets his practice apart is its patient-centered approach, modeled after the Disney Institute and Ritz Carlton’s service standards. “It’s our people, our culture, and our commitment to do whatever it takes to serve the best interests of our patients and their families,” Dr. Darrow says. This includes offering affordable monthly treatment plans and referring patients to nonprofit foundations when cost is a barrier.

In October 2025, Dr. Darrow will present at the 6th Edition of Innovations and State of the Art in Alzheimer’s & Dementia in Berlin, Germany, further solidifying his role as a global leader in the fight against dementia. His presentation will highlight the critical link between hearing health and cognitive well-being, sparking important conversations and inspiring further research.

A Call to Action for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness

Dr. Darrow and Hearing and Brain Centers are calling on seniors and their families to take charge of their brain health. The Free Brain Care Score and Dementia Risk Reduction Library are powerful tools designed to empower individuals with knowledge and actionable steps. By visiting BrainCareHealth.com, seniors can schedule their free assessment and access a wealth of resources to protect their cognitive health.

The stakes are high. Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and its economic impact is staggering, with care costs projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2050. Yet, as Dr. Darrow’s work demonstrates, there is hope. By addressing hearing loss and other modifiable risk factors, individuals can significantly reduce their dementia risk and enhance their quality of life.

Let us honor Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness by taking proactive steps toward brain health. Whether it’s scheduling a Free Brain Care Score, exploring the Dementia Risk Reduction Library, or sharing Dr. Darrow’s resources with loved ones, every action counts. Together, we can raise awareness, reduce dementia risk, and build a future where cognitive decline is no longer an inevitable part of aging.

