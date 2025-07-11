La Casa provides fresh Hispanic menu to Wantagh

La Casa opened on Railroad Avenue in Wantagh and provides customers with a wide variety of fresh Hispanic food.

The eatery officially opened on June 2 at 3252 Railroad Ave. and serves all kinds of hot food, including tacos, burritos, sandwiches, wraps, and more. The food is freshly prepared every morning. Nolvia and Alex Hernandez own the business and, with the help of family, have helped get it off the ground.

The Hernandezs have been married for over 30 years, and this is their first business venture. Alex has served as a postal worker for 20 years and has over a decade of experience as a pastry chef. Now, after working during the day, he goes to La Casa to help his wife with the new business.

Nolvia worked as an electric technician, but was laid off from her job roughly two years ago. Her husband said Nolvia was worried about retirement and then started looking at getting into business.

Nolvia is now La Casa’s main cook and operates the day-to-day operations at the restaurant.

“She loves cooking. She cooks every day,” Alex said about his wife. “It’s in her blood.”

Hernandez said that Nolvia will return to their home in West Babylon from work and continue cooking as something to enjoy.

Hernandez said the couple found the available retail space on Facebook. He said the post was put up on Saturday, and they made an offer on Sunday.

Hernandez said the neighboring businesses have helped them get their feet on the ground, including with Wantagh’s Thursday Night Live.

Every other Thursday throughout the summer, Railroad Avenue becomes the home of live music and vendors as hundreds of people eat, drink and socialize by the train station. The event came one day after La Casa first opened.

“A lot of customers came, not just from the community, but a lot of people come out of town,” Hernandez said. “These events are great for businesses.”

Hernandez said that they are beginning to see regular customers form, something he said is a clear sign of growth.

“The food is great. People love it. A lot of people come in there and say it’s excellent.”

La Casa is open every day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.