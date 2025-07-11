LIU holds groundbreaking for College of Science building

Long Island University and state officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, July 10 for what the school says will be a $30 million “state-of-the-art” building for the College of Science.

According to the university, the 40,000 square-foot building on its Brookville campus will allow for the school to further its commitment to advanced research, scientific innovation and student success.

LIU Post board Chair Eric Krasnoff called the building a future “physical and intellectual anchor” for the school.

The building is expected to be completed in 2027, one year after LIU celebrates its 100-year anniversary. Krasnoff said that the new building will allow for future success at the university.

“It is our collective affirmation that in the second one hundred years, LIU will continue to be a key player in education and science and technology,” he said.

The school said the $30 million project will advance undergraduate and graduate programs in the life sciences, natural sciences, computer science, and artificial intelligence. The building will also house the nation’s first bachelor of engineering in digital engineering.

Empire State Development Corporation helped provide $10 million in funding for the project. Kevin Law, a chair on Empire State Development’s Board of Directors, said it is exciting to be a part of this and that the region has a bright future.

“We’re trying to create a research corridor on Long Island,” he said. “The reason the governor and the Empire State Development continue to invest in Long Island is because we have amazing talent here, we have an amazing workforce and we have some of the brightest students in both our K-12 and at all of our colleges and universities.”

LIU Prsident Kimberly Cline highlighted the building’s design in remarks, saying it was intended to appear inviting to visitors.

Cline said the university is within the top 7% of research universities in the country and called Thursday’s groundbreaking “a special day.”

“Our students who will be in this building will graduate with the ability to contribute to advancing knowledge, elevating technology, seeking cures and being prepared for the complicated jobs in the future that don’t even exist today,” she said.

The new facility will also serve as the hub for the Dassault Systèmes Center of Excellence, a multinational software company that will partner with the university.

Mohammed Chekaoui, vice president for research at the college, said the partnership will benefit the school.

“This partnership fosters connection among biology, chemistry, mathematics and pharmaceutical,” he said.