Geraldo Rivera Column: The lone rangers

Judges don’t wear masks. Cops don’t wear masks. State troopers don’t wear masks. Texas Rangers don’t wear masks. California Highway Patrol officers don’t wear masks. Sheriffs don’t wear masks. Federal marshals don’t wear masks. FBI agents don’t wear masks. Court officers don’t wear masks. Neither do National Guardsmen, soldiers, or Marines.

Only ICE agents wear masks.

By the end of COVID, most Americans were over masks. Only marginally effective anyway, it became obvious that they were being used to enable criminals, not prevent the spread of virus or bacteria. Now they are being used for Masquerade Balls and to shoplift at CVS and Rite Aid.

It is deeply disturbing to see masked ICE agents sweeping into neighborhoods and parks, seeking anyone with brown skin. Imagine the terror of a little girl, watching her dad be swept away by big, powerful men wearing bulletproof vests and carrying long rifles. And hiding anonymously behind their masks.

With no visible identification, how is that little girl or her mom to know why daddy is being swept away, kidnapped by masked giants?

The traumatized child might not hear from daddy for days and then, when the call comes, “Why is daddy in Mexico?” Or Honduras, El Salvador or even South Sudan?

Most ICE agents may be pure of heart, public servants wanting to do the right thing, as the Department of Homeland Security and Donald Trump see it.

But they are terrorizing decent people from Riverhead to NYC.

Even Nassau County’s tough guy Executive Bruce Blakeman had to go public last week to reassure rattled Latino residents that masked ICE agents were not permitted inside schools, despite recent aggressive moves by an ICE task force.

Surely, there have been occasions where citizens and others have disrupted ICE agents and attempted, through the shouting and shoving of non-violent protest, to stymy ICE in its roundups. Thankfully, no agent has been seriously harmed. But the tension is near boiling.

Even though he has aligned himself with President Trump in exchange for a Get Out of Jail Free card, embattled Mayor Eric Adams of New York has proposed a city-wide mask ban.

His bill is not targeted at ICE, but rather at pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protesters, some of whom have targeted Jewish students, protected from punishment for their venomous antisemitism by their head-wrapped balaclavas.

Several drafts of a new New York State bill to outlaw masks make clear that many Democrats want any mask ban to apply to ICE and other immigration enforcement.

On Long Island, where masked ICE agents have disrupted schools and businesses, even places of worship, courthouses and residences, there is also rising pressure to outlaw masks.

Similarly, political leaders in California and other Blue States want laws that prohibit ICE and other agencies from remaining anonymous on the job. As of this writing, a federal judge in Los Angeles has just found that ICE is making stops without probable cause and is simply stopping people who look Latino.

What happened to Trump’s pledge to only go after the worst of the worst criminal aliens?

Memo to ICE agents. I don’t blame you for the terror you are inflicting on the migrant communities from East LA to Riverhead. I blame your bosses for pressuring you to round up otherwise law-abiding, hard-working parents who happen to be undocumented immigrants.

There is no honor, though, in hiding your face from people whose lives you are about to destroy. A job cannot be honorable if it requires you to hide your face when performing your duty.