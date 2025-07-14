NY Times best-selling author receives inaugural book award

In a packed auditorium on Sunday, July 13, No. 1 NY Times Best-Selling author Daniel Silva received the inaugural Nelson DeMille Award for his contributions to the mystery and thriller genre.

Hosted by Gold Coast Forum in collaboration with Theodore’s Books at the Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills, the auditorium was buzzing with excitement before the ceremony. Multiple attendees said they had read all of Silva’s collection, which now totals over 25 literary works with the release of his latest book, “An Inside Job.” At the book signing at the conclusion of the event, the line snaked out of the signing room and down numerous hallways.

The event featured the presentation of the award as well as an interview and Q&A hosted by CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel, who is also Silva’s wife. The book signing followed.

The Nelson DeMille award was presented to Silva by former Congressmen Steve Israel and Peter King. The award honors Nelson DeMille, a New York Times bestselling author who died in September 2024. DeMille sold over 54 million copies of his novels and wrote 23 books, seven of which were No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Israel spoke fondly of DeMille, drawing a comparison to Silva by saying the work of both men is incredibly powerful. Silva’s books alone have been translated into over 30 languages.

“Nelson Demille is simply a literary legend whose craft and mentorship has inspired so many successful writers,” said Israel. “When he passed away last fall, I wanted to find a unique way to keep his memory and his reputation alive. Dan Silva, whose thrillers are reliable best-sellers, seemed the perfect recipient of the inaugural Nelson Demille award.”

Speaking to the crowded room, Silva called DeMille a remarkable and kind individual and said he was someone he looked up to.

Following the presentation of the award, Silva sat down with Gangel for an interview and to take questions from the audience. The two only briefly touched upon his new book, “An Inside Job.” It follows art restorer and spy Gabriel Allon as he attempts to solve a crime at the Vatican Museums. Event participants were given an advanced copy ahead of its official July 15 release.

The majority of the discussion focused on Silva’s previous novels, his series protagonist Gabriel Allon, and his writing process. He writes his novels lying on the floor of his office with a No. 2 pencil on a pad of yellow legal paper, later transferring the copy to a computer a chapter at a time.

Unlike other writers, Silva doesn’t believe he is actually the real Gabriel Allon, which according to Gangel is one of the most frequently asked questions received in Silva’s inbox. However, Silva said he is “having a ball writing Gabriel right now,” even though he was originally supposed to be a protagonist in only four novels, not over two dozen. Silva says Gabriel, along with his supporting characters, is the “secret sauce” to the book series’ great success.

When asked by an audience member which authors influenced him early on in his life, Silva was quick to answer that it was “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak, and that he has a treasured signed copy of the book.

The ceremony and book signing marked the second stop on Silva’s publicity tour to promote “An Inside Job.” Yet Silva was not focused on his new work, but rather the honor of receiving the DeMille award. Silva said he accepted the award with great humility and that he is overwhelmed by it.

“I might have written about a hero, Gabriel Allon,” said Silva in reference to his series’s titular protagonist. But, he continued, “Nelson DeMille truly was a hero.”